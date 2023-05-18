Ole Miss added to its defensive line depth Thursday, landing a commitment from Nebraska transfer portal defensive tackle Stephon Wynn Jr.

Wynn had 22 tackles — including nine in one game versus Georgia Southern — for the Cornhuskers last season. He also added a fumble recovery.

Wynn, an Anderson, S.C., native, played four seasons at Alabama before transferring to Nebraska. At Alabama, Wynn recorded a total of 16 tackles.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Wynn will be reunited in Oxford with former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Wynn is the second defensive tackle Ole Miss has added in the late portal cycle. Last week, the Rebels got a commitment from former Georgia Tech defensive tackle Akelo Stone.