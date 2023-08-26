“They have one of the most explosive offenses in the nation. It's one of the most fun offensive playbooks. He uses his quarterbacks in different ways to win games. (Ole Miss offensive coordinator) Coach (Charlie) Weis, too. I like how technical and in-depth he gets with the quarterbacks he is coaching. That's a good thing, too."

"Kiffin recruited my older brother at FAU,” Jackson told SI.com earlier this summer. “When Lane Kiffin was there, I was younger, probably 13 or 14, and I had memories from then. He remembered me, and they got a quarterback (Demond Williams) committed, but as soon as he de-committed they called me.

"It was just that relationship I have with Lane Kiffin," Jackson said. "He knew me since I was a kid and he watched me grow. He has one of the most explosive offenses in college football, so why not?"

Jackson said he was looking for a school that could develop him as a quarterback as well as support his academic endeavors.

The Orlando, Fla., native picked the Rebels out of a final four that included Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCLA.

Jackson visited Ole Miss in late July and it was soon evident the Rebels had landed their quarterback for the 2024 class.

Jackson was the starting quarterback last season at West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Fla. He completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 1,559 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jackson rushed 52 times for 306 yards and six scores.

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound Jackson is ranked as the No. 120 prospect nationally and the No. 18 prospect in Florida. He’s also ranked as the No. 10 quarterback nationally.

Jackson is the 22nd prospect to commit to Ole Miss’ 2024 signing class. His commitment comes one day after four-star wide receiver Noreel White committed to the Rebels.

"Trever Jackson is the quarterback prospect who won the offseason, nationally," Rivals.com national recruiting analysts John Garcia Jr. said. "He dominated at local camps, winning Rivals Camp MVP honors and Elite 11 Regional MVP honors in his home state of Florida before really bursting onto the national radar at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles. There, Jackson held his own against many of the nation's best by all measure, but also took home wins in event competitions like the rail shot challenge and put the numbers on his name in winning the fastest football event in featuring his arm strength.

"Jackson was banged up in 2022, missing several games at West Orange High School, so his recruitment did not take off at the rate of other blue-chip class of 2024 quarterback prospects. But after the offseason, droves of programs came calling, including Ole Miss. In the end, the Orlando Jones signal caller picked the Rebels over finalists UCLA, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

"As a passer, Jackson's arm isn't just about the immense spin rate he can create. He delivers the football with a smooth rhythm and strong mechanics, maximizing his frame in the process. Jackson can work in the pocket and outside of it from an accuracy standpoint, with easy third-level juice to push the ball down the field as needed. He's also a competent runner when needed, though not the type of athlete one would draw up plays in the gameplan for.

"As his senior season gets rolling, Jackson's only question-mark comes from an experience standpoint. He is currently splitting time with Jones' incumbent starter and emerging class of 2026 quarterback Dereon Coleman on one of the most talented prep rosters in central Florida. Should Jackson take strides on Friday nights, this evaluation will look even stronger for Lane Kiffin and Co."