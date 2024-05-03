Ole Miss added a late addition to its already heavily-renovated defense Friday, landing a commitment from Houston transfer portal cornerback Isaiah Hamilton.

Hamilton chose Ole Miss over Alabama, Michigan and Missouri.

Hamilton, a 6-foot-1, 175-pounder from Houston, had 50 tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble and four pass deflections for the Cougars in 2023.

His coverage grade (78.1), according to Pro Football Focus, ranked seventh among corners in the Big 12.

Hamilton opened his career at Texas State and played three seasons there. He had five interceptions in 2022 and two in 2021.

Hamilton joins a cornerback room that includes Tennessee transfer Brandon Turnage, Alabama transfer Trey Amos, Miami transfer Chris Graves and sophomore AJ Brown, among others. The Rebels lost Deantre Prince to last month’s NFL Draft.

Ole Miss focused on defense in the transfer portal, adding Florida defensive end Princely Umanmielen, Texas A&M tackle Walter Nolen, Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul Jr., Indiana safety Louis Moore, Oklahoma safety Key Lawrence, South Alabama safety Yam Banks and Tulane safety Jadon Canady,, among others.