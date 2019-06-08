FAYETTEVILLE | There’s at least some solace in Ole Miss needing to win two games in as many days in Fayetteville: The Rebels have done it before.

Earlier this season, in fact.

Arkansas scored six runs in the first two innings on Saturday, beating Ole Miss 11-2 to move within one win of the College World Series. The Rebels will try to keep their season alive at 2 p.m. Sunday and would need to win the 3 p.m. if-necessary game on Monday to advance.

The Razorbacks have lost only one series at home all season, and that was to Ole Miss back in March. Arkansas took that opener, as well, but the Rebels rolled off two in a row to win its fourth straight weekend in the series.

“This team plays well with backs against he wall,” Ole Miss shortstop Grae Kessinger said. Last time we were here we lost game one, and we stepped up to the challenge. We don’t worry about the end result. We try to do a good job of controlling what we can control and winning every pitch.”

Ole Miss is the only team to win a series in Fayetteville since mid-April 2017. The Rebels have done it twice while Arkansas is 18-0 in home series against everybody else. The Hogs are 32-6 at home this season. The Rebels have back-ended two series this season — at Arkansas and at LSU.

Winning game one is obviously a major advantage. In the last five years, the team that wins game one is 34-6 in advancing to the College World Series. Ole Miss, 2014, was one of those six, as the Rebels took two in a row at ULL for its only Omaha appearance in the super regional era.

Ole Miss is 5-10 all-time in super regional play and 1-4 in super regional series. Arkansas is 7-2 at home during super regionals and advanced the other times it’s played at Baum Stadium.

The Rebels send Doug Nikhazy out on Sunday to try to continue the season. Nikhazy has given up one run in 16 postseason innings, handcuffing Texas A&M in Hoover and then Clemson in the Oxford Regional.

“We need a great effort and someone to give us some length,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “That didn’t happen today against a good offense. One of the keys to winning here is putting up zeroes. We have to do that.”

Nikhazy allowed three runs on five hits in 5.2 innings against Arkansas in the regular season. He struck out six but walked five in the effort.

"He's their ace," Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. "He's really good, a lefty, crafty with a breaking ball he can throw whenever he wants. We have to be really locked in."

Arkansas is going with freshman Connor Noland in game two. Noland, also a freshman, got a no-decision in that earlier series against the Rebels. He gave up two runs on seven hits as he lasted 4.2 innings in the start versus Nikhazy.