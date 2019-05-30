OXFORD | Ryan Watson is a junior right-hander for Auburn, who is in Atlanta awaiting the Tigers’ first-round game against Coastal. Carolina in the regional hosted by Georgia Tech.

And while he didn’t even pitch against Ole Miss this season, Watson is an important subject for the Rebels — and especially opening starter Will Ethridge. — on Thursday.

Ole Miss faces Jacksonville State at 7 p.m. in its first game of the Oxford Regional, and video isn’t as readily available for Ohio Valley Conference games compared to the Southeastern Conference.

But JSU did play six games against SEC teams, providing some ESPN on-demand video of the Gamecocks against major competition.

Ethridge always watches video of his next opponent the night before his starts, and Ole Mis identified Watson as the opposing pitcher best suited to give Ethridge innings to use as a game plan.

“I know the coaches do a good bit of looking into it, and I treat it like any other weekend,” Ethridge said. “I get my computer out and see how they did against him and that’s how we’ll attack their offense this week.”

Each team won a game when Watson faced Jacksonville State this season. On April 9, he gave up a run on two hits with three strikeouts and no walks in 2.1 relief innings.



The Gamecocks eventually won that one, but two weeks later Watson, as a starter, surrendered a run on four hits in 3.1 innings with five strikeouts and two walks. That was a 14-2 Auburn victory.

As soon as regionals are announced, coaches of the 64 teams call other coaching contacts and scouts to compile reports and information on the other teams in the regionals. The power conferences’ media packages make it an easier situation, but there’s always a bit more trouble with some of the four seed.

Jacksonville State’s six total appearances against Georgia, Auburn and Alabama — each a home-and-home series — give a decent look for Ole Miss.

“There’s not as much as some other teams, but there’s enough video,” Ole. Miss head coach Mike Bianco said.

Ethridge will make his third appearance in 11 days on Friday. He threw seven one-run innings against Missouri in the SEC Tournament opener and then added 36 relief pitches during the final versus Vanderbilt on Sunday.

He said the extra work hasn’t changed his preparation. He took Monday off and then did typical long tossing and short week along with his bullpen in preparation for the postseason opener.

“We want to make it to Omaha and that starts with me tomorrow,” Ethridge said. “Next week, too. If I can get us a win then we’ll be off to a good start.”