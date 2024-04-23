OXFORD | Grayson Saunier had to wait a few weeks for his next midweek start.

He performed well, Tuesday, when he finally made it to the mound.

The sophomore allowed one run on four hits in four innings, as Ole Miss ran past North Alabama, 9-4, during the annual Kids Day game at Swayze Field. In front of approximately 6,500 elementary school students, the Rebels moved to 22-18 in the warmup before Alabama arrives for a three-game set starting on Thursday.

Ole Miss entered the day No. 24 in the RPI; UNA -- RPI 270 -- is the Rebels' second opponent of the season outside the top 200. The lack of bottom-tier opponents is one of Ole Miss' resume strengths should the win-loss record get in position for it to matter.

The Lions are 14-24 on the season.

Saunier was scheduled to start against Murray State and Arkansas State, but neither game happened because of inclement weather. His last appearance was against Kentucky on March 31, when he surrendered five runs on seven hits.

"He hasn't been out there in a couple weeks, and for a pitcher that's tough," Mike Bianco said. "It's not like he hasn't picked up a baseball, but it's different out here. He had good stuff but not being out there for a while we weren't sure about pitch count... Then the velocity ticked down after the long (offensive) inning."

Saunier stranded two runners in the first and then retired six of his last seven around a home run over the right-hander's final two innings. He struck out three with a walk and threw 52 pitches, 31 strikes.

"Just keep attacking them," Saunier said. "We're better than them, and I'm better than them. Just keep attacking and fill it up."

Andrew Fischer had two hits including a home run, and Luke Hill hit a three-run home run. Fischer also walked twice.

Ole Miss scored five in the third inning and three in the fourth to go up 8-1. Kyler Carmack gave up a three-run home run in the fifth.

The Rebels were 5-for-14 with runners on base and 4-for-10 with runners in scoring position. UNA was 1-for-4 and 2-for-10 in those statistics, respectively.

Ole Miss and Alabama start the series at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and continue at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.