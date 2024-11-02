Advertisement

Five Questions: McCready, McFerran preview No. 19 Ole Miss at Arkansas

Five Questions: McCready, McFerran exchange questions and answers to preview No. 19 Ole Miss at Arkansas

Five Questions: McCready, McFerran exchange questions and answers to preview No. 19 Ole Miss at Arkansas

 • Neal McCready
The Mailbag, pres. by Art Hays of Sotheby's Int'l Realty: Edition 295

The Mailbag, pres. by Art Hays of Sotheby's Int'l Realty: Edition 295

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 295.

 • Neal McCready
Let's take a closer look at Arkansas QB Taylen Green

Let's take a closer look at Arkansas QB Taylen Green

Ole Miss faces a big arm and a capable runner this weekend in Fayetteville.

 • Chase Parham
Tuesday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Parrish prepped for rain

Tuesday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Parrish prepped for rain

Notes: Parrish preparing for wet ball, Pegues wants unique record, Rebels respect Hogs' offense

 • Neal McCready
Ole Miss visit impresses four-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham

Ole Miss visit impresses four-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham

Four-star WR/Alabama commitment Caleb Cunningham was back in Oxford on Saturday

 • Adam Gorney

 • Neal McCready
 • Neal McCready
 • Chase Parham
Published Nov 2, 2024
RGTV: Lane Kiffin discusses Rebels' dominant win over Arkansas
Neal McCready
Publisher

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Lane Kiffin met with the media Saturday following the 19th-ranked Rebels’ 63-31 win over Arkansas at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Rebels improved to 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the Southeastern Conference with the win, setting up a showdown next Saturday in Oxford versus No. 2 Georgia.

Ole Miss
2025Commitment List
Updated:
