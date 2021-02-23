RebelGrove - Ross back to drawing board after busy February

North Shore (Texas) defensive tackle Kristopher Ross released a top four a few week ago, but things started moving quickly after that. After narrowing things down to Baylor, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas, the 26th-ranked defensive tackle added offers from Arizona State, Ole Miss and Southern Cal.

"It was crazy," Ross said. "I will eventually change up my top-schools list since I added those offers."

The Houston native was offered by new Ole Miss defensive line coach Randall Joyner, but the two are no strangers to one another.

"He offered me back when he was at SMU," Ross said. "Then after he left for Ole Miss, he re-offered me. ...We're keeping the relationship going now that he's there."

Outside of watching The Blind Side, Ross isn't too familiar with Ole Miss or the town of Oxford, but he plans on changing that.

"They're recruiting me as hard as anyone right now," Ross said. "I plan on getting on the phone with them this week. ...I might do a Zoom call with coach (Lane) Kiffin."

Joyner and Ole Miss offered last week and, as Ross puts it, they seem to already have a plan laid out for him if he were to choose the Rebels.

"They want me to come in and be versatile," Ross said. "They think I can be a big factor in their scheme whether that's inside or outside."

Despite not knowing too much about the Rebels, the 51st-ranked player in the Lone Star State plans on making a decision based on two things.

"Location really won't be a factor for me," Ross said. "Relationships and academics, that's important to me."

Despite his early top-four, Ross seems to be open to newcomers. And Ole Miss is clearly vying for a spot in that new lineup whenever it comes out.

"I hear from Ole Miss a lot," Ross said. "Arizona State, USC, Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana Tech talk to me a lot as well."

Ross plans on making a decision on March 23, but as for now, he isn't sure if he will sign early or not.