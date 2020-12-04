RebelGrove - Sabbatini reaffirms his commitment, will sign Dec. 16

Sabbatini reaffirms his commitment, will sign Dec. 16
Three-star safety Elijah Sabbatini committed to Ole Miss earlier this summer in June, but backed off that pledge in October. It was a few weeks removed from the Biloxi, Miss., native receiving an offer from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Most believed that Matt Luke's influence on the staff in Athens would help them snag the safety from the Gulf Coast, but Lane Kiffin and Co. had other ideas.
On Friday evening, Sabbatini reaffirmed his commitment to the Rebels, joining four-star quarterback Luke Altmyer for Ole Miss' double-dip addition to the 2021 class. Mississippi's 13th-ranked prospect makes it 17 commits for Kiffin and is yet another big bodied, hard-hitting safety being added to the secondary.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder will give DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge plenty to work with once he arrives in Oxford.
LET’S GET IT❗️ #StayInTheSip pic.twitter.com/GfmZ12id7N— Elijah Sabbatini (@Elijah_Sabb) December 5, 2020
Sabbatini plans on signing later this month and enrolling early.