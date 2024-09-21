Saturday Set-up, presented by Comer Heating and Air/Southern AC & Heating

Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Diego Pounds (61) during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

OXFORD -- No. 5 Ole Miss wraps up the non-conference portion of its schedule Saturday night at 6:45 CDT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels (3-0) and Georgia Southern (2-1) can be seen on the SEC Network.

Georgia Southern's Clay Helton (Photo by Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Teams: Georgia Southern (2-1) at No. 5 Ole Miss (3-0) Where:Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038) Series: Ole Miss leads, 1-0 Time: 6:45 p.m. CDT Where to Watch: SEC Network Live Stream: ESPN App/SEC Network+ How To Listen: SiriusXM: 119/191, Ole Miss Radio Network, Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08 Odds: Ole Miss -35, Over/Under 67.5 Money Lines -- N/A (per DraftKings)



Team Leaders: Passing: Georgia Southern — JC French, 776 yards; Ole Miss — Jackson Dart, 1,172 yards Rushing: Georgia Southern — Jalen White, 97 yards yards; Ole Miss — Henry Parrish, Jr., 338 yards Receiving: Georgia Southern — Dalen Cobb, 175 yards; Ole Miss — Tre Harris, 403 yards

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin makes his makes his way down the Walk of Champions prior to the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Gameday Schedule Parking Operations Begin – 7 a.m. Reserved North Plaza Tailgate Opens – 7 a.m. Sports Zone Saturday Show Live from Hollingsworth Field – 10 a.m. Coca-Cola FanFest Opens – 3:45 p.m. Walk of Champions presented by Mid South Ford – 4:40 p.m. Gates Open – 4:45 p.m. Pre-Game Radio Show presented by Guaranty Bank – 4:45 p.m. Pride of the South Grove Show – 5 p.m. Oxford Ortho Letterman's Lounge Guest Interview (Todd Wade) – 5:35 p.m. Pride of the South Pregame Show – 5:59 p.m. National Anthem – 6:35 p.m. Lock the Vaught – 6:41 p.m. Hotty Toddy – 6:44 p.m. Kickoff – 6:45 p.m.Grove Closes – Midnight

Notes: Sold Out Saturday Night: The crowd will be a factor on Saturday night. Ole Miss announced this week that it has sold out of all remaining Ole Miss football home games. The Ole Miss Athletics ticket office sold the remainder of its Georgia Southern tickets on Wednesday. SEC games have been sold out since late August. For remaining, fans can visit SeatGeek, the official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace of Ole Miss Athletics, to buy tickets from other fans who can't attend. Eagle Aerial Attack: Fans expecting Georgia Southern to run the ball 59 times like they did at The Vaught in 2016 will be sorely disappointed. The Eagles rank No. 22 in the nation with 37.0 pass attempts per game, just ahead of the Ole Miss offense at 36.7. Quarterback JC French, a transfer from Memphis, will challenge a Rebel secondary that has, if anything, been the weak point in the defense this season. Rebel Rush: While Ole Miss' biggest defensive concern is likely the passing attack, Georgia Southern's might be the ground game. The Eagles are third-to-last in the nation, allowing 236.7 rushing yards per game. They'll have to contend with an Ole Miss ground game that ranks No. 12 nationally at 257.7 yards per contest, led by running back Henry Parrish Jr., who is No. 13 nationally with a per-game average of 112.7 rushing yards. Empty End Zone: Ole Miss is still yet to allow a touchdown this season. Will the Rebel defense continue the streak against a Georgia Southern offense that is in the top 25 nationally with 14 touchdowns scored through three games? Well-Coached Foe: Lane Kiffin heaped praise on the character and competency of Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton in his weekly press conference. Helton earned his first major break in the coaching industry when Kiffin hired him to USC in 2010. Helton went on to be the head coach of the Trojans and even recruited Jaxson Dart to Los Angeles. Touch Grass: This will be the first Georgia Southern game on natural grass since Arkansas (2021) and the first under Helton. Eagles vs. SEC: Georgia Southern is 1-14 all-time against current teams from the Southeastern Conference. The Eagles' lone win came against Florida in The Swamp to end the 2013 season.

What they said: "Clay is awesome, one of the finest people I've ever met and been around. He has a great wife, Angela, I’m telling there story because they asking in staff about how did you first come about Clay? And it’s another one of tmy dad's thing where he just had a way of finding really good coaches and things and I didn't know anything about him, who he was. We were at USC and we were looking for a quarterbacks coach and he said, ‘Can you interview this Clay Helton?’ Because the year before we've been at Tennessee and Clay would’ve been at Memphis and they did a really good job on offense, did some really good scheme stuff against my dad and Tennessee on defense. He said, ‘You need to interview this guy,’ and he was at Arkansas State sitting on his office couch at the time. He had just taken a job there. I interviewed him. I was just really impressed. He’s a really good coach, great person.” -- Lane Kiffin “It’s football. I think it’s football for all of us. You can’t let that (venue environment) get to you. If you’re playing the game worrying about focusing on the fans, I think you’re in the wrong sport to begin with. “Going into the stadium to play football is not that hard. There will be a lot of fans but like I said at the end of the day it’s just football. We have to go out there and have fun. ...We have to communicate. We want the defense to run well and communicating is a big thing. We started slowly against Boise which is one of the better teams we’ll play this year. The last game we tackled and communicated better.”-- Georgia Southern safety Cam Williams

