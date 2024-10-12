Saturday Set-up, presented by Comer Heating and Air/Southern AC & Heating

Ole Miss Rebels offensive linemen Micah Pettus (57) celebrates with fans after defeating the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 13 LSU square off Saturday night in Death Valley in a showdown chock full of College Football Playoff ramifications. The Rebels (5-1 overall, 1-1 in the SEC) and the Tigers (4-1, 1-0) kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CDT at Tiger Stadium. The game will be televised nationally by ABC.

Teams: No. 9 Ole Miss (5-1, 1-1) at No. 13 LSU (4-1, 1-0) Where: Tiger Stadium (102,321) Series: LSU leads, 65-42-4 Time: 6:30 p.m. CDT Where to Watch: ABC (Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath) Live Stream: ESPN App/SEC Network+ How To Listen: SiriusXM: 137 - 190/82, Ole Miss Radio Network, Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08 Odds: Ole Miss -3, Over/Under 64, Money Lines: Ole Miss -155, LSU +230 (per OddShark.com)

Team Leaders: Passing: Ole Miss — Jackson Dart, 2,100 yards, LSU — Garrett Nussmeier, 1,652 yards; Rushing: Ole Miss — Henry Parrish, Jr., 570 yards; LSU -- Caden Durham, 244 yards Receiving: Ole Miss — Tre Harris, 885 yards; LSU -- Mason Taylor, 280 yards

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Notes: -- Ole Miss will also be eyeing back-to-back victories over LSU for the first time since 2008-09. The home team has won each of the four meetings in the Lane Kiffin era, a trend the Rebels will look to end this weekend. Another trend Ole Miss hopes to halt: The field has been rushed in each of the last two meetings. -- LSU leads the all-time series in Baton Rouge 43-24-1. Ole Miss last won in Baton Rouge in 2008 and has just two wins at Tiger Stadium since 2000, the other coming in 2001. Mike Wallace caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Jevan Snead to spark a 31-13 rout of the Tigers in the 2008 matchup. The pair had another touchdown connection in the second quarter to take a 21-3 lead, and the Rebel defense intercepted the Tigers twice as Ole Miss never trailed in the win. -- In 2008, student governments from Ole Miss and LSU worked to enhance the spirit of the football rivalry and introduced the Magnolia Bowl. After first garnering the support of the universities' athletics departments and alumni associations, student leaders set forth in April 2008 with a "Name that Rivalry" campaign for students to provide input on the name via text messaging. The student governments then voted in their respective Student Senates. LSU holds a 10-5 edge in Magnolia Bowl meetings, with Ole Miss' win in 2013 being vacated due to NCAA ruling. The Rebels prevailed 31-13 in the initial playing of the Magnolia Bowl, also their last win in Baton Rouge. -- LSU fans are prepared to light it up in Death Valley this weekend to celebrate a century in Tiger Stadium, the Baton Rouge Advocate reported this week. In the Tigers' primetime showdown against Ole Miss on Saturday night, each fan will receive a light-up wristband synchronized to go off at particular times throughout the game to enhance the viewing experience. The LED-lit wristbands will also go off with other new lights in the stadium to provide a never-before-seen show in the venue's 100-year history. Each wristband will be placed on each seat in the lower bowl, suite and club seats, while the wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis in the upper bowl. The wristbands will go off during the team's pregame intro video, the band's halftime performance and before the fourth quarter when "Callin' Baton Rouge" is played. The band has prepared a special halftime show to celebrate the stadium's 100 years.

Ole Miss Rebels defensive linemen Jared Ivey (15) reacts after a sack during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

What they said: "Big week for us in preparation, going to play a really talented, well-coached team in a really challenging place to play, especially at night. I think our guys are excited for the challenge coming off of last week's road game. We've got a lot of work to do, a lot of things to improve on, especially offensively. Felt really good about two of the three phases Saturday, and our goal is to play a complete game this week." -- Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin "He's a good player. He's a stockier, stouter kind of guy, a lot different than Jayden, but he's a good player. He's got enough speed to go get a first down, break protection and run for some yards. They do a good job pushing the ball downfield. They have some fast receivers, just keeping the top on the defense and giving them some rush so they don't have to cover all day." -- Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey on LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier "Being there in 2022, playing in Death Valley for the first time, that's going to help out a lot because we've been around that environment already. It's a very, very hostile environment. Their fans show up, they're loud. So being in that environment once will probably help a little bit. It's going to be a great crowd, it's going to be a great environment, and we're excited to go against LSU on their home turf." -- Ole Miss wide receiver Jordan Watkins "I would say if you look at their team last year to this year, they're just playing great defense. Walter Nolen, I think we all know about him in terms of what he's been able to do in this league. Off the edge, Princely (Umanmielen) is a guy that really balances their pass rush. And then in the backfield, Trey Amos is an outstanding corner right here from Louisiana. This is not just, 'Hey, we got them in the transfer portal, and they are who they are.' They have developed them as well, so they're better football players across the board." -- LSU coach Brian Kelly “I feel like their tempo is what really gets people, because you don’t really see that many teams running crazy tempo like that. It surprises players when you see them finish a play. They don’t celebrate, they just line back up and do it again. I feel like there are two ways you can do it. You can do it in a physical way, as in quickly run plays over and over again. But I feel l like the better way is the mental way. Having the offense line up, and you have your back turned. Once the offense is set, you turn around and get ready. They snap the ball right then. You just have to prepare yourself mentally. If they start driving the ball down the field, which they won’t, we gotta prepare ourselves. We know that we can’t get subs. So, we just have to put our hand in the dirt and just stay strong-minded.” -- LSU defensive end Sai’vion jones

South Carolina (3-2, 1-2 SEC) at Alabama (4-1, 1-1 SEC) Series: ALA leads, 11-4 11 a.m. CT • ABC Last: ALA, 47-23 (2019 at Columbia) Tuscaloosa, Ala. • Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium (100,077) SiriusXM: 374 - 82 Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08

Missouri (4-1, 1-1 SEC) at UMass (1-5) Series: First Meeting 11 a.m. CT • ESPN2 Amherst, Mass. • Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium (21,430) SiriusXM: 139/190 Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08



Texas (5-0, 1-0 SEC) vs. Oklahoma (4-1, 1-1 SEC) Series: TEX leads, 64-51-5 2:30 p.m. CT • ESPN Last: OU, 34-30 (2023 at Red River) Dallas, Texas • Cotton Bowl Stadium (92,100) SiriusXM: 139/191 - 137/190 Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08



Mississippi State (1-4, 0-2 SEC) at Georgia (4-1, 2-1 SEC) Series: UGA leads, 20-6 4:15 p.m. ET • SEC Network Last: UGA, 45-19 (2022 at Starkville) Athens, Ga. • Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (93,033) SiriusXM: 374 - 160/192 Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08



Florida (3-2, 1-1 SEC) at Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) Series: UF leads, 32-21 7 p.m. ET • ESPN Last: UF, 29-16 (2023 at Gainesville) Knoxville, Tenn. • Neyland Stadium (101,915) SiriusXM: 390 - 139/191 Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08



Ole Miss (5-1, 1-1 SEC) at LSU (4-1, 1-0 SEC) Series: LSU leads, 65-42-4 6:30 p.m. CT • ABC Last: OM, 55-49 (2023 at Oxford) Baton Rouge, La. • Tiger Stadium (102,321) SiriusXM: 137/190 – 82 Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08



Vanderbilt (3-2, 1-1 SEC) at Kentucky (3-2, 1-2 SEC) Series: UK leads, 49-43-4 7:45 p.m. ET • SEC Network Last: UK, 45-28 (2023 at Nashville) Lexington, Ky. • Kroger Field (61,000) SiriusXM: 374 - 160/192 Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08

Open: Arkansas (4-2, 2-1 SEC); Auburn (2-4, 0-3 SEC); Texas A&M (5-1, 3-0 SEC).