MORE: Stats that tell the story | Rebs' mettle will be tested Kentucky knocked off the Rebels, 20-17, on Saturday in Oxford, and Ole Miss is No. 12 in the AP Top 25 heading into week six. South Carolina in Columbia is next up for Ole Miss, and that kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. CT. Check out the tables below, as we use the help of PFF College to see who played and how often for the Rebels in the loss to the Wildcats. Also, there are superlatives and key stats for every position group.

Quarterback (2 played; 58 snaps) Column 1 Pass Run Overall (%) Jaxson Dart 38 19 57 (98%) Austin Simmons 0 1 1 (17%)

Jaxson Dart was solid but not spectacular on Saturday in the loss, completing 18-for-27 for 261 yards and a touchdown. He also had nine attempts for 41 yards on the ground, though only four of those yards were on designed runs. One run went for a first down, and two were for more than 10 yards. Dart was 1-for-7 on throws of more than 20 yards and held the ball for nearly 3.5 seconds per throw, on average. Austin Simmons' one play was a handoff in the first half after Dart's helmet came off, forcing him to leave the game.

Running Back (2 played; 58 snaps) Column 1 Pass Run Overall (%) Henry Parrish 32 17 49 (84%) Matt Jones 6 3 9 (16%)

Ole Miss running backs picked up the blitz in pass protection nine times out of 10 opportunities. As a group, the Ole Miss backs ran 16 times for 70 yards and forced one missed tackle. Of the 70 yards, 48 of those came after contact. Henry Parrish caught three passes out of five targets for 18 yards. Matt Jones caught his one target for six yards. It's the first game this season Ulysses Bentley didn't play at all on offense. He played 33 offensive snaps the first two weeks combined and only seven snaps in weeks three and four combined.

Wide Receiver/Tight End (6 played; 58 snaps) Column 1 Pass Run Overall (%) Tre Harris 37 19 56 (97%) Cayden Lee 30 15 45 (78%) Juice Wells 27 15 42 (72%) Caden Prieskorn 25 13 38 (66%) Jordan Watkins 20 11 31 (53%) Dae'Quan Wright 13 7 20 (34%)

Tre Harris was exceptional, turning 15 targets into 11 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown. Ole Miss used him in the quick-pass RPO game, and Lane Kiffin said Sunday that the Rebels did it to counter Kentucky's interior run defense. Outside of Harris, Caden Lee was the only other receiver with a catch; he had two for 19 yards. Juice Wells picked up two targets without a catch, and Caden Prieskorn had one target and one catch - 42 yards with 40 of those yards in the air. The Ole Miss potential receivers, not named Harris, had five targets in 120 combined pass snaps. Harris lined up out wide 76 percent of the time and in the slot 21 percent of the time.

Offensive Line (6 played; 58 snaps) Column 1 Pass Run Overall (%) Micah Pettus 38 20 58 (100%) Diego Pounds 38 20 58 (100%) Nate Kalepo 38 20 58 (100%) Reece McIntyre 38 20 58 (100%) Julius Buelow 31 18 49 (84%) Gerquan Scott 7 2 9 (16%)

Kentucky faced 36 dropbacks from Ole Miss in the passing game and didn't allow a pass to get off nine times -- 25 percent of the Rebels' pass play attempts. Dart faced pressure on 33 percent of dropbacks despite UK bringing only four 85 percent of the pass snaps. Jayden Williams, Caleb Warren and Jeremy James didn't play because of injury or coming off injury, though Warren wasn't listed on the injury report for Saturday. Gerquan Scott allowed two pressure on seven pass block snaps.

Defensive Line (5 played; 80 snaps) Name Run Pass Overall (%) Walter Nolen 37 32 69 (86%) Jared Ivey 34 35 69 (86%) JJ Pegues 28 17 45 (56%) Zxavian Harris 23 17 40 (50%) Jamarious Brown 8 9 17 (21%)

Ole Miss pressured Kentucky 13 times, spread among five players. Jared Ivey had three of those with one sack and two hurries. He also had three tackles. Walter Nolen had six tackles including five "stops," a PFF College stat that constitutes a failure for the offense. JJ Pegues lined up outside for 12 of his 45 snaps. Ole Miss missed four tackles on run plays.

Linebacker (5 played; 80 snaps) Name Run Pass Overall (%) Chris Paul 33 33 66 (83%) TJ Dottery 32 33 65 (81%) Princely Umanmielen 26 32 58 (73%) Suntarine Perkins 16 16 32 (40%) Khari Coleman 13 6 19 (24%)

TJ Dottery led Ole Miss with 10 tackles, and also had three quarterback hurries, and Chris Paul was second on the team with eight tackles for the week. Suntarine Perkins had six total tackles including two of the Rebels' five sacks. Princely Umanmielen had 1.5 sacks and three total tackles for loss.



Defensive Back (7 played; 80 snaps) Name Run Pass Overall (%) Trey Washington 41 39 80 (100%) Trey Amos 40 39 79 (99%) John Saunders 39 38 77 (96%) Jadon Canady 36 38 74 (93%) Isaiah Hamilton 24 22 46 (58%) Brandon Turnage 19 23 42 (53%) Yam Banks 2 1 3 (4%)