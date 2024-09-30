Snap Count Analysis: Ole Miss vs. Kentucky
Kentucky knocked off the Rebels, 20-17, on Saturday in Oxford, and Ole Miss is No. 12 in the AP Top 25 heading into week six.
South Carolina in Columbia is next up for Ole Miss, and that kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Check out the tables below, as we use the help of PFF College to see who played and how often for the Rebels in the loss to the Wildcats. Also, there are superlatives and key stats for every position group.
|Column 1
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
Jaxson Dart
|
38
|
19
|
57 (98%)
|
Austin Simmons
|
0
|
1
|
1 (17%)
Jaxson Dart was solid but not spectacular on Saturday in the loss, completing 18-for-27 for 261 yards and a touchdown. He also had nine attempts for 41 yards on the ground, though only four of those yards were on designed runs. One run went for a first down, and two were for more than 10 yards.
Dart was 1-for-7 on throws of more than 20 yards and held the ball for nearly 3.5 seconds per throw, on average.
Austin Simmons' one play was a handoff in the first half after Dart's helmet came off, forcing him to leave the game.
|Column 1
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
Henry Parrish
|
32
|
17
|
49 (84%)
|
Matt Jones
|
6
|
3
|
9 (16%)
Ole Miss running backs picked up the blitz in pass protection nine times out of 10 opportunities. As a group, the Ole Miss backs ran 16 times for 70 yards and forced one missed tackle. Of the 70 yards, 48 of those came after contact.
Henry Parrish caught three passes out of five targets for 18 yards. Matt Jones caught his one target for six yards.
It's the first game this season Ulysses Bentley didn't play at all on offense. He played 33 offensive snaps the first two weeks combined and only seven snaps in weeks three and four combined.
|Column 1
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
Tre Harris
|
37
|
19
|
56 (97%)
|
Cayden Lee
|
30
|
15
|
45 (78%)
|
Juice Wells
|
27
|
15
|
42 (72%)
|
Caden Prieskorn
|
25
|
13
|
38 (66%)
|
Jordan Watkins
|
20
|
11
|
31 (53%)
|
Dae'Quan Wright
|
13
|
7
|
20 (34%)
Tre Harris was exceptional, turning 15 targets into 11 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown. Ole Miss used him in the quick-pass RPO game, and Lane Kiffin said Sunday that the Rebels did it to counter Kentucky's interior run defense.
Outside of Harris, Caden Lee was the only other receiver with a catch; he had two for 19 yards. Juice Wells picked up two targets without a catch, and Caden Prieskorn had one target and one catch - 42 yards with 40 of those yards in the air.
The Ole Miss potential receivers, not named Harris, had five targets in 120 combined pass snaps.
Harris lined up out wide 76 percent of the time and in the slot 21 percent of the time.
|Column 1
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
Micah Pettus
|
38
|
20
|
58 (100%)
|
Diego Pounds
|
38
|
20
|
58 (100%)
|
Nate Kalepo
|
38
|
20
|
58 (100%)
|
Reece McIntyre
|
38
|
20
|
58 (100%)
|
Julius Buelow
|
31
|
18
|
49 (84%)
|
Gerquan Scott
|
7
|
2
|
9 (16%)
Kentucky faced 36 dropbacks from Ole Miss in the passing game and didn't allow a pass to get off nine times -- 25 percent of the Rebels' pass play attempts. Dart faced pressure on 33 percent of dropbacks despite UK bringing only four 85 percent of the pass snaps.
Jayden Williams, Caleb Warren and Jeremy James didn't play because of injury or coming off injury, though Warren wasn't listed on the injury report for Saturday. Gerquan Scott allowed two pressure on seven pass block snaps.
|Name
|Run
|Pass
|Overall (%)
|
Walter Nolen
|
37
|
32
|
69 (86%)
|
Jared Ivey
|
34
|
35
|
69 (86%)
|
JJ Pegues
|
28
|
17
|
45 (56%)
|
Zxavian Harris
|
23
|
17
|
40 (50%)
|
Jamarious Brown
|
8
|
9
|
17 (21%)
Ole Miss pressured Kentucky 13 times, spread among five players. Jared Ivey had three of those with one sack and two hurries. He also had three tackles. Walter Nolen had six tackles including five "stops," a PFF College stat that constitutes a failure for the offense.
JJ Pegues lined up outside for 12 of his 45 snaps. Ole Miss missed four tackles on run plays.
|Name
|Run
|Pass
|Overall (%)
|
Chris Paul
|
33
|
33
|
66 (83%)
|
TJ Dottery
|
32
|
33
|
65 (81%)
|
Princely Umanmielen
|
26
|
32
|
58 (73%)
|
Suntarine Perkins
|
16
|
16
|
32 (40%)
|
Khari Coleman
|
13
|
6
|
19 (24%)
TJ Dottery led Ole Miss with 10 tackles, and also had three quarterback hurries, and Chris Paul was second on the team with eight tackles for the week. Suntarine Perkins had six total tackles including two of the Rebels' five sacks. Princely Umanmielen had 1.5 sacks and three total tackles for loss.
|Name
|Run
|Pass
|Overall (%)
|
Trey Washington
|
41
|
39
|
80 (100%)
|
Trey Amos
|
40
|
39
|
79 (99%)
|
John Saunders
|
39
|
38
|
77 (96%)
|
Jadon Canady
|
36
|
38
|
74 (93%)
|
Isaiah Hamilton
|
24
|
22
|
46 (58%)
|
Brandon Turnage
|
19
|
23
|
42 (53%)
|
Yam Banks
|
2
|
1
|
3 (4%)
Trey Washington played in five different alignments and had the highest Ole Miss defensive grade, per PFF College, at 83.4. He was in coverage 39 times but didn't allow a reception.
Jadon Canady and Trey Amos combined to cover well, allowing four total catches out of 10 targets for 25 yards, though Amos was in coverage on Dane Key's touchdown grab. He was also called for holding in the end zone, arguably a nitpick call that led to UK's score at the end of the first half.