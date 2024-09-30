PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EWjlWMEZXUVkxJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURaOVYwRldRWTEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1EWjlWMEZXUVkxJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Snap Count Analysis: Ole Miss vs. Kentucky

Chase Parham • RebelGrove
Editor
@ChaseParham

MORE: Stats that tell the story | Rebs' mettle will be tested

Kentucky knocked off the Rebels, 20-17, on Saturday in Oxford, and Ole Miss is No. 12 in the AP Top 25 heading into week six.

South Carolina in Columbia is next up for Ole Miss, and that kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Check out the tables below, as we use the help of PFF College to see who played and how often for the Rebels in the loss to the Wildcats. Also, there are superlatives and key stats for every position group.

Quarterback (2 played; 58 snaps)
Column 1 Pass Run Overall (%)

Jaxson Dart

38

19

57 (98%)

Austin Simmons

0

1

1 (17%)
Advertisement

Jaxson Dart was solid but not spectacular on Saturday in the loss, completing 18-for-27 for 261 yards and a touchdown. He also had nine attempts for 41 yards on the ground, though only four of those yards were on designed runs. One run went for a first down, and two were for more than 10 yards.

Dart was 1-for-7 on throws of more than 20 yards and held the ball for nearly 3.5 seconds per throw, on average.

Austin Simmons' one play was a handoff in the first half after Dart's helmet came off, forcing him to leave the game.

Running Back (2 played; 58 snaps)
Column 1 Pass Run Overall (%)

Henry Parrish

32

17

49 (84%)

Matt Jones

6

3

9 (16%)

Ole Miss running backs picked up the blitz in pass protection nine times out of 10 opportunities. As a group, the Ole Miss backs ran 16 times for 70 yards and forced one missed tackle. Of the 70 yards, 48 of those came after contact.

Henry Parrish caught three passes out of five targets for 18 yards. Matt Jones caught his one target for six yards.

It's the first game this season Ulysses Bentley didn't play at all on offense. He played 33 offensive snaps the first two weeks combined and only seven snaps in weeks three and four combined.

Wide Receiver/Tight End (6 played; 58 snaps)
Column 1 Pass Run Overall (%)

Tre Harris

37

19

56 (97%)

Cayden Lee

30

15

45 (78%)

Juice Wells

27

15

42 (72%)

Caden Prieskorn

25

13

38 (66%)

Jordan Watkins

20

11

31 (53%)

Dae'Quan Wright

13

7

20 (34%)

Tre Harris was exceptional, turning 15 targets into 11 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown. Ole Miss used him in the quick-pass RPO game, and Lane Kiffin said Sunday that the Rebels did it to counter Kentucky's interior run defense.

Outside of Harris, Caden Lee was the only other receiver with a catch; he had two for 19 yards. Juice Wells picked up two targets without a catch, and Caden Prieskorn had one target and one catch - 42 yards with 40 of those yards in the air.

The Ole Miss potential receivers, not named Harris, had five targets in 120 combined pass snaps.

Harris lined up out wide 76 percent of the time and in the slot 21 percent of the time.

Offensive Line (6 played; 58 snaps)
Column 1 Pass Run Overall (%)

Micah Pettus

38

20

58 (100%)

Diego Pounds

38

20

58 (100%)

Nate Kalepo

38

20

58 (100%)

Reece McIntyre

38

20

58 (100%)

Julius Buelow

31

18

49 (84%)

Gerquan Scott

7

2

9 (16%)

Kentucky faced 36 dropbacks from Ole Miss in the passing game and didn't allow a pass to get off nine times -- 25 percent of the Rebels' pass play attempts. Dart faced pressure on 33 percent of dropbacks despite UK bringing only four 85 percent of the pass snaps.

Jayden Williams, Caleb Warren and Jeremy James didn't play because of injury or coming off injury, though Warren wasn't listed on the injury report for Saturday. Gerquan Scott allowed two pressure on seven pass block snaps.

Defensive Line (5 played; 80 snaps)
Name Run Pass Overall (%)

Walter Nolen

37

32

69 (86%)

Jared Ivey

34

35

69 (86%)

JJ Pegues

28

17

45 (56%)

Zxavian Harris

23

17

40 (50%)

Jamarious Brown

8

9

17 (21%)

Ole Miss pressured Kentucky 13 times, spread among five players. Jared Ivey had three of those with one sack and two hurries. He also had three tackles. Walter Nolen had six tackles including five "stops," a PFF College stat that constitutes a failure for the offense.

JJ Pegues lined up outside for 12 of his 45 snaps. Ole Miss missed four tackles on run plays.

Linebacker (5 played; 80 snaps)
Name Run Pass Overall (%)

Chris Paul

33

33

66 (83%)

TJ Dottery

32

33

65 (81%)

Princely Umanmielen

26

32

58 (73%)

Suntarine Perkins

16

16

32 (40%)

Khari Coleman

13

6

19 (24%)

TJ Dottery led Ole Miss with 10 tackles, and also had three quarterback hurries, and Chris Paul was second on the team with eight tackles for the week. Suntarine Perkins had six total tackles including two of the Rebels' five sacks. Princely Umanmielen had 1.5 sacks and three total tackles for loss.


Defensive Back (7 played; 80 snaps)
Name Run Pass Overall (%)

Trey Washington

41

39

80 (100%)

Trey Amos

40

39

79 (99%)

John Saunders

39

38

77 (96%)

Jadon Canady

36

38

74 (93%)

Isaiah Hamilton

24

22

46 (58%)

Brandon Turnage

19

23

42 (53%)

Yam Banks

2

1

3 (4%)

Trey Washington played in five different alignments and had the highest Ole Miss defensive grade, per PFF College, at 83.4. He was in coverage 39 times but didn't allow a reception.

Jadon Canady and Trey Amos combined to cover well, allowing four total catches out of 10 targets for 25 yards, though Amos was in coverage on Dane Key's touchdown grab. He was also called for holding in the end zone, arguably a nitpick call that led to UK's score at the end of the first half.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29sZW1pc3Mucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3NuYXAtY291bnQtYW5hbHlzaXMtb2xlLW1pc3MtdnMta2VudHVj a3kiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxs JwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQu Y3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxl bWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsK ICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpz IHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3Jj ID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwu cGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3Jl Y2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUz QSUyRiUyRm9sZW1pc3Mucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZzbmFwLWNvdW50 LWFuYWx5c2lzLW9sZS1taXNzLXZzLWtlbnR1Y2t5JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMzIm Y3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVu ZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK