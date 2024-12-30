Advertisement
Published Dec 30, 2024
The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, pres. by LB's: CFP Quarters + Bowls
Caroline McCready
MPW Digital

It's time for another edition of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.

This week, Greg Jones and Caroline McCready tackle the College Football Playoff quarterfinals and the remaining SEC-involved bowl games.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 3-6

Caroline McCready: 4-5

Overall:

Greg Jones: 70-76

Caroline McCready: 68-78

Games this week:

Iowa +3 vs. Missouri

Alabama -12.5 vs. Michigan

South Carolina -9 vs. Illinois

Baylor -2.5 vs. LSU

Penn State -11 vs. Boise State

Texas -13.5 vs. Arizona State

Ohio State -2.5 vs. Oregon

Notre Dame +2 vs. Georgia

Duke +14.5 vs. Ole Miss

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
