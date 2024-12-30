The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, pres. by LB's: CFP Quarters + Bowls

It's time for another edition of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.
This week, Greg Jones and Caroline McCready tackle the College Football Playoff quarterfinals and the remaining SEC-involved bowl games.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 3-6
Caroline McCready: 4-5
Overall:
Greg Jones: 70-76
Caroline McCready: 68-78
Games this week:
Iowa +3 vs. Missouri
Alabama -12.5 vs. Michigan
South Carolina -9 vs. Illinois
Baylor -2.5 vs. LSU
Penn State -11 vs. Boise State
Texas -13.5 vs. Arizona State
Ohio State -2.5 vs. Oregon
Notre Dame +2 vs. Georgia
Duke +14.5 vs. Ole Miss