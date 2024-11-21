Advertisement
Published Nov 21, 2024
The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, pres. by LB's Meat Market: Week 13
Caroline McCready
It's time for Week 13 of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.

Greg Jones and Caroline McCready are separated by just one game as the calendar reaches late November.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 0-6

Caroline McCready: 2-4

Overall:

Greg Jones: 51-54

Caroline McCready: 50-55

Games this week:

Indiana +11 at Ohio State

Ole Miss -10 at Florida

Massachusetts +45.5 at Georgia

UTEP +41.5 at Tennessee

Kentucky +21 at Texas

BYU +3.5 at Arizona State

Wofford (No line) at South Carolina

Louisiana Tech +23.5 at Arkansas

Missouri -7 at Mississippi State

Army +16 at Notre Dame

Alabama -14 at Oklahoma

Texas A&M -2.5 at Auburn

Vanderbilt +9 at LSU

