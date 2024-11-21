The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, pres. by LB's Meat Market: Week 13

It's time for Week 13 of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.
Greg Jones and Caroline McCready are separated by just one game as the calendar reaches late November.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 0-6
Caroline McCready: 2-4
Overall:
Greg Jones: 51-54
Caroline McCready: 50-55
Games this week:
Indiana +11 at Ohio State
Ole Miss -10 at Florida
Massachusetts +45.5 at Georgia
UTEP +41.5 at Tennessee
Kentucky +21 at Texas
BYU +3.5 at Arizona State
Wofford (No line) at South Carolina
Louisiana Tech +23.5 at Arkansas
Missouri -7 at Mississippi State
Army +16 at Notre Dame
Alabama -14 at Oklahoma
Texas A&M -2.5 at Auburn
Vanderbilt +9 at LSU