The Davison Igbinosun Show, presented by The College Corner: Episode 6
Neal McCready
Publisher
Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun had a big day in the Rebels' win over Kentucky.
This week, he'll play his first Southeastern Conference road game when the ninth-ranked Rebels face Vanderbilt in Nashville (3 p.m., SEC Network).
He discussed those topics and more with RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready on Episode 6 of The Davison Igbinosun Show, presented by The College Corner.
The College Corner is your one-stop Rebel shop with two locations in the Jackson, Miss., area. In Ridgeland, The College Corner is next to Fleet Feet and in Flowood, it’s next to Half Shell. If you don’t live in Jackson, visit The College Corner at collegecornerstore.com plus you can find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Whether you are tailgating in Oxford or home-gating with friends and family, The College Corner has you covered for gameday. They have the largest selection of Rebel gear in central Mississippi.