From dawsonreb: You have talked recently about how Ole Miss and Missouri are rewriting the script for what is thought to be top tier programs, possibly replacing teams like Auburn and Florida. Ole Miss has also left Mississippi State very far behind in regards to NIL. What is the main reason for this? Why is Ole Miss good about paying players in the open, but apparently when it was illegal Ole Miss was not as good (same as Missouri). Could some of the success stem from Ole Miss no longer being worried about the NCAA and they are able to now compete equally? Its not like Ole Miss boosters have suddenly gotten richer... On a similar note to Ole Miss' recent success, is a good NIL program about organization structure or simply who has the most money, or both... And which is the leading reason for Ole Miss' success?

There are lots of people who wanted to help but didn't want to be the reason for NCAA infractions and whatnot. Who can blame them? I mean, getting caught giving money under the table to a 17-year-old in hopes that he'd help your college football team win games isn't exactly something to be super proud of. It's kind of embarrassing if you get caught and have your name dragged through the mud. Conversely, doing it above board and being able to borderline brag about it is another matter entirely. Brian Rippee is working on a big story about The Grove Collective. I'll read it and learn about it while you do. I really don't know all of the inner workings of it.

From RebbieBoi: Eggnog - most overrated holiday dish/beverage?

Yes. I can't drink it. I think it's awful. It's just not my thing. At all.

From Ole Miss Mitch: Any chance we can get a nba podcast with you and your son?

I doubt it. He's busy. He's got a very active social life and I suspect he doesn't want to be picked on by his friends for doing a show with his dad. I'll ask and maybe get him to do something one day, but these days, he's so busy that his NBA consumption is pretty much restricted to the Thunder and who he thinks the Thunder should trade/trade for. That's kind of you to request that. It made me smile.

From chattreb: I have to ask. Where is all of this NIL money coming from? Seriously, I doubt very seriously that Walker Jones codifies with you, and I understand that the NIL numbers that are floated out there are normally divisible by two. The only thing that I can think of is that Lane for good reasons thinks that we have the pieces in place to have a special season next year, and if we do the financial windfall for the athletic department and the university will be huge, so we are going all in, kind of like supply side economics. Your thoughts?

I think Ole Miss has a handful of major donors who are very dialed in at this point. Then I think the fans are giving what they can and getting excited about results. It's a two-pronged approach, to the best of my knowledge, to maximize the potential. As a ULM grad, I can't comment on supply side economics. That's far too complicated of a concept.

From Alias Reb: I’m sure you are going to get several questions about your Rudy takes … just kidding. I’m sure you are going to get several questions about Ole Miss’ NIL as in “how are we pulling this off”, “how do we operate seemingly more efficiently” and “are we going all-in this year, exhausting our resources because we feel this is our chance” and the like.My question: to make it easier to understand for us dumbos that are obsessed with sports, what is a comp between Ole Miss’ recent portal efforts and an off-season of a professional sports team from the last 15 years or so?

That is a great question. The only thing that comes to mind, maybe, is the San Diego Padres deciding they were a major-market team and going on a big spending spree. But that's a bit of a reach. Pro sports are just so different, due to drafts, salary caps, tax aprons, etc.

From Judkins4Heisman: What would it take for Pete not to be the next Ole Miss HC if/when Lane leaves?

At this point, only two things could derail his candidacy -- losing or a personal scandal.

From handyandy1031: I originally submitted this question in August. Now that we've had a season and crazy few weeks to digest, I am interested to hear if you have any additional commentary:How does NIL giving negatively university athletic foundation donations for things like facilities, coaching salary supplements, etc. The infastructure as opposed to the players. Sure some dollars are new, but other donations are just being reallocated.Also curious how much of the war chest (%) they are comfortable spending in a given yr. At $15-20M, or whatever the number is, that's kicking off some healthy interest and they don't want to blow the load too early. It takes a lot of discipline to walk away from 5* (and even 4*) recruits that you absolutley know you can get bc you need to be responsible about not overspending. That's hard in a "win now" environment. Are they emptying the tank to go all in on 2024? I just don't think this level of giving is sustainable.

At some places, it's very divisive. At Ole Miss, in large part because the departments are led by Ole Miss people who aren't looking for their next career move, they work pretty much hand-in-hand. As for how the budget works, I really don't know. My guess is they're blowing through it every year and then trying to build it back. I agree with you about sustainability, but so far, you and I are wrong. It's been sustained.

From mckinneyreb: In one of the videos posted here, the Peach Bowl official mentioned that he found out which teams would be playing in the bowl as it was announced on TV. I was under the impression that the bowls had a say in which teams they invited. Or, is that only for the bowls of lesser prestige?

As much as I like and respect the Peach Bowl guys, I'm not sure I 100 percent believe that story. I think that might have been Mr. Stokan carrying the corporate water, if you will.

From JohnInOxford: Your favorite part of Christmas? And do you n family have any traditions for the holiday?

I love Christmas. I love Christmas Eve at my parents. I love having the kids home, how Laura makes them pose for pictures they hate, visits from our "elf," Jimmy, all of it. I love lighting a fire outside, smoking the beef tenderloin, really all of it.

From jmbonelli: How does recruiting coverage differ from the days when I was in the recruiting business (late 90s). How does social media impact the real interview process? In my days, we didn’t have to deal with it. What is your favorite whiskey? You’ll need it, even back when I did it, I needed it on signing day… 😂

It's night and day, John. Social media has really given the kids a reason to ignore reporters. If you want to talk to the kids, you almost have to do it in person. I'm not really sure I have a favorite bourbon/whiskey. I like a lot of stuff. I like ryes a lot. I recently had a Widow Jane 10-year that I really enjoyed. Here lately, I've been making this freezer-door Old Fashioned that's really, really good. It's probably a bit too perfect, too smooth. It'll hit you, especially if you have a couple of an empty stomach. Ask me how I know. Great seeing you the other night. That was very kind of you to come to Carson's game. I hate you didn't see the second half. The boys turned it around. I'm not sure who was more excited -- me or Carson.

From gypsy17: Neal - not a question but how do I see the podcast with Josh Hendrickson? I noticed the call out for questions last week and thought it sounded interesting but never could find the podcast. Do I have to go "off the site" to view this? Please advise. TY.

You can get it on Apple or Spotify under MPW Digital. Here's the latest one on Apple. Please subscribe. It's free and it'll pop up in your feed automatically. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-josh-hendrickson-show-episode-13/id985684368?i=1000638497412

From mr troy: Here's an assumption. You have a son who is a high school senior. He is a very talented point guard. Several schools are interested in him. Serious NIL money is being discussed. Here's one question. What would you, as a parent, want to get absolutely straight about the NIL? Here's a second question. How much control would your son have over the money part of the deal? Let's say he has got good judgment and smarts for a person his age..

I would want to make sure all of the taxes and such are done. I'd want to see the payment schedule, all of that, so I'd know if he were getting screwed. I would hope we could put the money some place safe where he'd have it down the road. I'd want him to have enough to have a life, but I'd hope we could put it back.

From Lane Train: Neal, recently you have expressed frustration with Rivals, or maybe moreso Yahoo's lack of investment/interest in Rivals. If Rivals was eliminated tomorrow, what would you and Chase do with your subscriber base to Rebelgrove? Do you think you'd try to partner with a different network, or go out on your own?

I probably shouldn't answer this. I have been frustrated of late, as I think we've fallen very far behind our competitors as it pertains to recruiting and I've hated to see some of the sites leave Rivals for On3 or 247. It's been frustrating. As for what we'd do, I don't know. I've been approached by other networks, but they want my podcast network folded in, and that's a non-starter. We built it. It's ours. I have a sense of what it's worth, and I'm not relinquishing control without landing my price. I probably said too much, but it's a fair question.

From nye-tup: Does NIL only come from a teams fan base or can winning and building a brand create new sources of NIL?

It's a great question. I don't know. That's something worth exploring on our end. It's still very new.

From Salad Thunder: What's the closest you've come to catching Santa, or your kids catching Santa?

When I was seven years old, we spent Christmas at my Uncle Alton's house in Denver. I heard Santa on the roof, but before I could figure out how to catch him, he was gone. Amazing he knew to bring our toys to Denver and not Ruston that year.

From doughall17: You and Chase like to say that people who complain about Jimmy Sexton being bad for the game should be quiet. I have a question though. You guys are right, his job is to get the best deal that he can for his clients, and he is really good at doing that. But in doing this, can't that also be bad for the game because it drives up coaching prices and causes instability with all of the rumors his group starts? Can't two things be true and both sides have a point, he is really good at his job, and he is bad for the game in people's opinions? Isn't it possible for two things to be true at once? Thanks for all of the content you guys put out. Hope you guys and your families have a great holiday season!

Sure, I guess so. I just think his job is simple -- get the best deal possible for his clients. I just think it's that simple. But sure, people are allowed any opinion they wish. I just think they're being altruistic if they think he's supposed to worry about the overall game or an individual university.

From Levi275: What are you most looking forward to in 2024? How does the definition of self betterment evolve over time and what are you seeking to improve in the coming year?

I'm not a resolution guy. I suspect 2024 is going to be challenging for me in a lot of ways. I'm probably staring at knee surgery here soon, and that's going to mean some weeks without exercise, which is going to test my sanity. Carson will start his senior year in August and it's going to make me tempted to feel sad. I'm going to fight that. He wants to go look at schools and I think that reality is going to hit me. I'm going to try to read more, to sleep better, to see stress coming and alleviate it. I have a feeling it's going to be a tumultuous year in our country and I'm going to try to remind myself that I can't control it and I can't let it ruin my day/week/month. I'm excited for the 2024 football season. I think it'll be fun. I'm excited for the 2024 NBA Playoffs. I'm looking forward to going to OKC with Carson in March. My goal every year is to try to be a little kinder to myself each new year. I don't typically do very well. I'll try again. My goal in 2023 was to try to strike a better life-work balance, and I did well. So maybe I'll keep stacking small wins.

From TennRebel: With the changing landscape of college football, do you think that there is a time on the horizon where The Grove Collective has its own media wing (ex Rivals, 247, On3) where they control the narrative? Rather than have the 3 competing sites fighting for information? It seems like the Collective ( and its equivalent across other schools) current has the information and could certainly control the information if they choose. Could they monetize the subscription and actually profit off of it for their own cause?

Yes, Alabama is already doing it. I suspect others are as well. They could do it, but they'd have to supply news the way fans want it. If they waited to publish until everything was done and if they spun too far positively, fans would see through it.

From SwayzeFieldReb1: If the players do become employees with contracts down the road do you think we will see monetary fines for players? Ex: targeting calls, incidents with law enforcement, etc

I'm in the minority on this. I don't think that's going to happen. I think it's simply too problematic.

From Dallasreb972: Neal the world is changing and not for the better, IMO. Can you talk about some of the challenges of raising kids in this day and age?

Listen, I can't pretend to be Dad of the Year. Here's what I can tell you: Communicate. Have open lines of communication. Your kids have to trust you. They have to know you love them, you're there for them, you won't embarrass them and you will respect their privacy. In return, they have to be open with you. The world can be a mean place. There are people out there that don't have your kids' best interest in mind. On the other hand, don't let the media fool you. There are still lots of people who want your kids to succeed and who will cheer for them and work with them and all of that. But the biggest thing is listen. Be present. Listen.

From tipierse: In your career so far, what article or story are you most proud of and conversely is there one you wish you could get back or never pursued?

Oh, man, I don't know. I poured myself into a lot of stories. I did a story on Jim Hendry in 2004 that I thought was terrific. I was so busy that I rushed it a bit and it wasn't as good as I thought I could've been. I wrote a story about Brett Favre that I was really proud of. I did a story about Sam Cunningham/Bear Bryant that I was very proud of. My coverage of Auburn's basketball NCAA issues was strong, I thought. I've done work on coaching searches that I was proud of. Stories I'd like back? I'm sure there are some, but I've blocked them out. Haha. I probably wasn't completely fair to Mike Shula back in the day. It was easy to pile on, and I did. I wish I'd confronted Houston Nutt and tried to hash it out.

From jbrum1980: Please tell me why the NCAA can not set rules and players have to abide by them? Why is not allowing players to have immediate eligibility a bad thing? If you agree to participate as a NCAA athlete then you should have to follow whatever rules are in place. The NFL has a rule that you can’t join them until your a certain age. Just a simple minded way of looking at it to me. Please forgive any grammatical errors. Your ( just joking) you’re probably going to find some. You and Chase do a great job, keep it up! Thanks.

There was an overreaction in 2020. It was the summer of mostly peaceful but sometimes kind of fiery and murderous protests and the NCAA completely overreacted. NIL was fine. Eliminating transfer rules at the same time created chaos. Was it the right thing to do? Different people have different opinions, but here we are. There's no going back, in my opinion.

From Boring Old Guy: Do you get the sense that we are emptying the NIL coffers to go all in for 2024? Some level of drop off in talent is going to be inevitable in 2025, but is there a sense that they want to go all in now and hope that giving will refill the bank after a hopefully special season?

I just don't know, as I don't know how much they have, what the players' salaries are, how much is in reserve, etc. There's no way to know that, and I highly doubt they'd tell me. My strong sense is they're pushing most everything into 2024, hoping to not only win but also build off the enthusiasm that would come with said winning.

From Fuzzy Huddleston: was Barbie the best movie you saw multiple times this year?

Absolutely. It took six times to really get the nuance and meaning from the film. Beautiful. Courageous.

From baba yaga1: Have you heard anything about the possibility of Zakhari Franklin rejoining the team next season? Was he dismissed from the team or did he leave?