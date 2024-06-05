It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 276. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From hattiesburg reb: Is the basketball roster for next season set or do you see another quality addition being made?

I think they'd love to add one more wing or one more big -- or maybe both -- but they're likely very close to a set roster. Ole Miss is improved, but so is at least half of the SEC. It should be a fascinating season, as I think there are at least seven teams -- Ole Miss included -- with real upside. And I might be short-selling two or three others.

From cctrey5: I wanted to get your thoughts on my personal top 3 NBA draft what-ifs:3.) the Bucks take Joel Embiid at #2 in 2014 (a year after drafting Giannis)2.) the Heat draft either Russell Westbrook or Kevin Love #2 overall in 2008 (2 years before the formation of the Big 3)1.) the Clippers take Scottie Pippen at #4 in 1987Are there any that you would add to that list?

There are at least a dozen teams that likely do the what-if thing regarding Giannis. My goodness. The obvious what-if is what if the Blazers had taken Jordan instead of Sam Bowie. What if the Pistons had taken Carmelo Anthony or Dwayne Wade instead of Darko Milicic No. 2 overall in 2003? Here are some others.

From RebelMatthew: Will the Lakers take Brony with the 17th Pick?

No way. They just can't do that. That roster has way too many needs. They're maxed out on the cap. They have to draft someone ready to at least contribute.

From Visorthrows33: The year is 2035, Ole Miss has won multilple National titles, you’ve had a few big money years, kids are out of college. Money and jobs aren’t an issue, where do you live and what do you do to kill the time? Still do show? Go teach history?

I can't begin to think about 11 years from now. Impossible. Here's the honest answer: In 14 months, Carson will go off to college and we'll be empty-nesters. Neither of us know how that will feel. Will we be bored out of our minds? Will we find the "freedom" rejuvenating? Our lives here for the past 16 years have revolved around our kids' activities. When that goes away, how will we feel? We don't do much here. We don't know many people here. We simply don't know what life will feel like. Honestly, it's something we haven't discussed all that much. I'll be approaching the end of my contract. Will Rivals even want me? I don't know. What's the economy look like? Will people be tired of me podcasting? Again, I just don't know. Bottom line: I simply don't know what is next or when that comes. I honestly haven't given it a lot of deep thought, and that's been intentional. We're trying to make sure we enjoy these years, with Caroline still in college and Carson still in high school with one last season of soccer to play. After years and years of dance recitals and soccer games, we're nearing the end of this chapter of our lives. When it's over and we've had some time to process where we are and what that feels like, we'll start figuring out what's next.

From DeuceMccluster22: Which skill set qb ,under him , do u think Kiffin prefers/ed Corral or Dart and why?Which scenario would u most want to witness/ cover? An egg bowl that determined who possibly made the playoff and who didn’t or a super regional to determine who went to Omaha?

It's a good question about the quarterbacks, and I'd only be guessing. My guess is he'd prefer Dart because he's more efficient at reading defenses. Corral might have a little more arm talent (again, I don't know), but Dart is a very smart, very tough quarterback, and Kiffin has very clearly developed a strong respect for him. Your second question is easy. As much as people love college baseball here, I'd much rather have an Egg Bowl with playoff ramifications. We could milk the hell out of that.

From KwasReb9: When Lane landed at the Oxford airport the night he was hired, someone handed him their baby to hold. Do you ever wonder how that baby is doing today? Do you think Lane and the baby (father) keep in touch? Has that baby grown up enough to attend some games? Any chance we can get a summer story update? Maybe a juxtaposition of Lane's two tarmac experiences....

No, I've never wondered about that. Until today. The parent was Mills Hawkins. The baby boy was his son, Harrison. I just stalked his Facebook page and the family appears to be doing well. I highly, highly, highly doubt Lane Kiffin and Mr. Hawkins have ever had any contact. People make fun of my lack of a social life, and I'm an absolute social butterfly compared to Kiffin. The best I could tell is Hawkins and his wife are big fans and go to lots of games, so I'd guess young Harrison has been to more than his fair share of games. As for a story update, it's a good idea, though I suspect it's one a national reporter would have a better chance of doing. I don't think Kiffin has done any one-on-ones with local media, and there's no real reason for him to start doing those now. I'll send Mr. Hawkins a message, though. It's a fun idea.

From TupeloReb99: 1. If the football gods told you, “the 2024-2025 College Football national championship does not consist of Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Texas…” who are you picking to be in the national championship? 2. Gotta ask a food question. I know it’s summer… but what is your favorite crock-pot meal/recipe?

1. In that scenario, I'd guess it was Ohio State versus Ole Miss. Wow at the story lines for that one. 2. I don't have the recipe in front of me, but Carson and I both love the pot roast/pepperoncini combination that is done in a crock pot. Laura makes this on occasion and the house smells amazing all day. I actually found a recipe real quick. I'm sure it's either this or something very similar.

From GoodByeTadPad: It's January 22, 2025.Who is the POTUS?

My guess is Trump. However, there's a part of me that can't shake this feeling that something crazy is coming this summer/fall and it will end up being neither Biden nor Trump.

From chattreb: I realize that you don’t like to do rivalry questions, but I have to ask. I do not live in Mississippi. The little syndrome that MSU has towards OM is off the charts based on some of my first hand situations. In 2002 I was at a New Years Eve Party where Jackie Sherrill was being inducted to the Gator Bowl Hall of Fame, and he was at the bar and I said something nice to him and he shook my hand and when I told him I was an OM fan his lip started shaking and he could not get away from me fast enough. My brother is a major donor fundraiser at a non SEC power 5 school and he was at a conference one time and the MSU counterpart came up to his group and started dogging OM’s fundraising unsolicited to his group without even asking what schools they represented. A former OM associate AD who had other power 5 stops at least two other schools sat on my car and told me he had never seen anything like the MSU fan base. Now my question is this. Is this a chicken egg question where you have an administration that pushes this like the “F OM “ baseball warmup shirts or are they just giving their fan base what they want?

It's a great question. I just don't know many people there and it might be the school I'm least connected with. There certainly appears to be an unhealthy obsession there, at least with portions of the fanbase that seems to include decision-makers. But again, I really don't know anyone there and it's not like I'm sitting around talking college sports rivalries with people in real life.

From BeijingReb: Is the “rise” in the WNBA genuine or just a complete manipulation of mainstream media to drum up more attention and sports bets during the “slow” sports season (i.e. football off season)? Promotions are plastered all over social media and streaming services like it’s a relevant sport, yet the only discourse around it relates to Clarke and rAcIsM and MiSoGynY.