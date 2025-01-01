The Mailbag, pres. by Art Hays of Sotheby's Int'l Realty: Edition 303

It's time for a CFP quarterfinals edition of Neal's Picks, presented by Kizer Flooring
Moussa Cisse and Memphis were "emotionally attached" to Saturday's tilt with Ole Miss, handing the Rebs a 17-point loss
Ole Miss has a bowl game left, but let's grade the portal players who came in for this season.
Ole Miss landed one of its most important transfer portal pieces on Monday, signing kicker Lucas Carneiro
Ole Miss added to its 2025 receiver corps Sunday, landing a commitment from former Wake Forest standout Deuce Alexander
It's time for a CFP quarterfinals edition of Neal's Picks, presented by Kizer Flooring
Moussa Cisse and Memphis were "emotionally attached" to Saturday's tilt with Ole Miss, handing the Rebs a 17-point loss
Ole Miss has a bowl game left, but let's grade the portal players who came in for this season.