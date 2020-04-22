It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, where I answer your questions from RebelGrove.com and Twitter. I solicited questions. You delivered (thank you). So here we go...

From North Tampa Rebel: Looking back at your single days, do you now find yourself realizing that girls were sending you signals but you were oblivious?

I don't know. Maybe. I had such a low level of confidence with girls that I'm not really sure it would've mattered. I assure you they weren't throwing themselves at me. I will share one story: I'll leave names out because I wouldn't want to embarrass anyone. I had a crush on the same girl from the sixth grade through high school. I never asked her out, told her, told anyone. I always figured I had no shot and didn't want to embarrass myself or put her in an awkward position. After our freshmen years in college -- I went to Ole Miss and she went to another out-of-state school -- we were in the same summer school class at Louisiana Tech. We and two other Ruston kids who went off to college got together to study for the final exam. When we were finished studying, I dropped the aforementioned girl off at her house on my way home. Before getting out of my car, she said, "Can I do something I've always wanted to do?" Then she leaned over and kissed me. So, yeah, I guess it's conceivable I missed something in those seven years. But I was horrible with girls. Had Laura not felt sorry for me, I'd be single today, living in an apartment somewhere in a big city, likely furloughed during a pandemic.

From nas5108: With it being NFL Draft week I figured I would ask where do you expect Tua to end up?Are you a fan of the Draft? Will you be watching it come Thursday?

It seems to me that he almost has to end up in Miami. They can't covet him for two years and then chicken out and go with the "safer" Justin Herbert, can they? I normally don't pay much attention to the draft, but this year, at least on Thursday, I'll likely be glued to it. I've covered the draft twice, and the 2016 experience left me with some draft PTSD, but I'll watch this year just for the normalcy of it.

From nas5108: How do you like your steaks cooked? At a restaurant what would your go to steak be? For me its the ribeye

I like mine medium rare. If one errs one way or the other, I'd rather be it medium rare-plus. My wife likes to eat the cow while it's still alive, so steak night can be somewhat traumatic. She will eat it if it's blue. I just can't. As for the cut, I mean, I love a ribeye, but I catch myself really thinking about the fat content. I rarely get a ribeye. I typically get a strip or a filet. Honestly, at our house, we cook a lot of flank steak and tri-tip. Both cuts are affordable, versatile and can be repurposed a day later for sandwiches, tacos, etc.

From BoumtjeBoumtje: What's the story on Dude Collum?

I'm not sure that there's a story. He was a reach signee coming out of high school, an attempt to make inroads in Memphis. He worked his way into some playing time in the middle of the season and then worked his way out of that playing time. Guys like him, who from a talent standpoint are marginal at the SEC level, have to have incredible work ethics. That's often a lot to ask of freshmen.

From Levi275: Since Shea Patterson likely won't be drafted, why was such a highly recruited player (Rivals' #3 overall player in 2016) unable to meet expectations? A lack of development or did he just hit his ceiling too early?

He was overrated. He was a great high school athlete but his arm never developed. He just doesn't have the big-time arm needed to excel at the NFL level. He's a good quarterback, but his skills never improved like Rivals, Hugh Freeze, Jim Harbaugh and many others thought they would. It happens.

From Usp94: To continue the draft conversation: the NFL is a QB driven league, as we all know, but with the circumstances being what they are right now due to Covid19 and draftees more than likely not being able to come into contact with teams for work until Aug as you mentioned Peter King saying on the OEP:(1) do you think the Bengals are entertaining offers for the #1 pick Because the qb position in the NFL has the longest learning curve?(2) if you’re the bengals GM and Miami offers you two first round picks in this years draft for the #1 overall; do you take it. (No doubt Tua will still be available to the Bengals)(3) how many first round picks do you see Miami turning that plethora of draft picks they have into?(4). Because I’m a Saints fan: do you think Sean Peyton makes a move towards the Saints future at QB? IMO, The role that Hill plays now is way more valuable to the team than him being QB1 ever will be

1. For so many reasons, the Bengals simply have to take Joe Burrow. 2. Would I take it? Yes. However, if you're Cincinnati and an Ohio kid who just won the Heisman and has been such a beacon of hope for that state is sitting there at No. 1, it'd be difficult to pass him up. 3. Miami is potentially the most interesting team in the draft. I have no idea what they'll do. 4. I think the Saints are going to go for it right now. The window is closing fast. If you told me they took a quarterback they really like later, I'd buy it, but I doubt they use a first- or second-round pick there.

From nas5108: Do you expect anybody from OM besides Benito Jones to be drafted?

I think Josaih Coatney could be drafted. I guess Scottie Phillips could, too, but he seems more like an undrafted free agent to me.

From jasongreer: You are the SEC commissioner, the football gods come down and tell you that the following situation exists on May 15: An accurate antigen test is widely available and at ≥ 35% of the population has been exposed. Antigen most likely gives you >3 years of immunity.A vaccine will not be available for 18 months.Doctors have now developed a reasonable algorithm of medicines to reduce mortality of of COVID patients. The elderly and those in nursing homes now surge to 70% of COVID cases but mortality of these patients drops by 10%From today until May 15, the loosening of social distancing hasn’t seen any hotspots other than nursing homes and a few isolated indoor-spread hot spots. All cities across the country are seeing the curve continue to flatten.Experts are convinced that the warming temperatures are playing a role in the flattening of the curve. However, most experts agree that colder temperatures could lead to the dreaded 2nd wave in November or December.Despite this, California, New York, New Jersey & Massachusetts announce plans to maintain strict social distancing through the end of July.Governors of SEC states are committed to working together to make the football season happen. However, California, Illinois, Minnesota and several east coast states are indifferent to commit to fall football. What’s your plan to start the season?

In that scenario, as the SEC commissioner, I publicly pressure the other Power 5 commissioners to get in the boat with me and lay out the blueprint for a season. Perhaps it has to start in late September/early October. Perhaps it goes through December and perhaps some bowl games either get pushed back or canceled. However, in the scenario you laid out, I'm playing football games with fans. NOTE: There is no scenario in my mind where games can be played at the college level without fans. If the second wave comes, I deal with that at the time. There's no real way to expedite the season, based on what I'm hearing. Games aren't happening in August for a myriad of reasons. If there's a second wave, perhaps the season is postponed until it can be resumed in the spring. I don't know. I know this: There has to be a football and it's not going to look like what we're used to. It's going to be different. It might feel awkward. It could impact the 2021 season. Whatever. If I'm the commissioner, I'm flexible. I'm transparent. But I'm damn sure determined to get it done.

From nas5108: Do you expect MLB will play at all this year or will it just be a cancelled season?

I think the three-hub proposal has some possibilities. I'm cheering hard for the Korean league to be successful when it begins soon. Trust me when I tell you Major League Baseball is as well.

From Rogertheshrubber: I just can't see sports events without fans---Rory said it wouldn't be the Ryder Cup without them. What do you think of the possibilities of MLB, the NBA, CFB, etc. without fans?

Pro sports can be played without fans. College sports can't. That's my opinion. Others disagree with me.

From Rogertheshrubber: Have you ever done an "All Time" Cubs team position by position? Who would you have?

All-time: C Randy Hundley 1B Anthony Rizzo 2B Ryne Sandberg SS Ernie Banks 3B Ron Santo LF Billy Williams CF Hack Wilson RF Andre Dawson SP Ferguson Jenkins SP Greg Maddux SP Mordecai Brown SP Hippo Vaughn RP Lee Smith RP Bruce Sutter My era/my favorites: C Jody Davis 1B Anthony Rizzo 2B Ryne Sandberg SS Javy Baez 3B Kris Bryant LF Gary Matthews CF Bobby Dernier RF Andre Dawson SP Greg Maddux SP Jon Lester SP Rick Sutcliffe SP Jake Arrietta RP Lee Smith RP Aroldis Chapman



From OrangeBeachReb: What amount would you have to set and receive for a donation on RG’s YouTube, during HRG, for you to grow out your hair for 4 months to get the “halo” head?

Four months? It would take a lot. A whole lot. It drives me crazy after one week and the whole Bozo look is the absolute worst.

From DeuceMccluster22: Neal, have you ever seen the movie:"Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan"?I'd highly recommend it for a good laugh in these times of turmoil.

I've not. I'll add it to the list.

How well would you have delt with the pandemic 20 years ago? Less technology but also less stress. — Kyle Wilson (@wilso033) April 20, 2020

That was pre-kids. I actually think I would've been ok, though I likely would have been furloughed and that would have caused real stress.

Not trolling.... why has Ole Miss never been to Atlanta? (Other than “they haven’t won the West”) — 8-5? (@govolx) April 21, 2020

Simply put, they haven't been balanced enough. In 2014, they were good enough on defense to win the league, but the offense would stall. In 2015 and 2016, they were an offensive dynamo but the defensive recruiting had fallen off. I can't speak for before 2008, as I'm just not a program historian. I know in 2003, Eli Manning took Ole Miss to the brink but they just couldn't get past a dominant LSU defense. The Romaro Miller/Deuce McAllister teams got close but just couldn't get over the hump. The 2008 Ole Miss team was talented enough, but the mental scars from the Ed Orgeron years cost them dearly early in the season.

2020 Election prediction? — Saint (@BigDogSaint23) April 20, 2020