It's time for The Mailbag, presented by HillCo Insurance, Edition 242. I asked for your questions. You delivered. I'll get to my answers in a moment, but first, a message from our sponsor, Davey Farris: First of all, thank you to the people who have reached out. I can write policies in all 50 states for both personal and commercial lines. I can look at almost anyone's home, auto, umbrella, or commercial needs. I have tons of vendors to shop your risks to. I can't win all the time, but at the very least, I can either get you a better policy or confirm that what you are doing the right thing. I pride myself on customer service and always answering the phone. Now, let's get to the meat of the conversation. How can I motivate you guys to reach out and help me raise tons of money for The Grove Collective? I want this to be huge for our programs. I want to, with all your help, win national championships and get the best players possible. Lane continues to say NIL is the No. 1 need we have. I imagine the other coaches would echo that. Once we get more momentum with our program I will post monthly the amount of money we are giving back to our sports programs. I have so many different ideas I would like to implement to make this a fun program for all of us. My question to you is what is holding you back from making the change? Let's make something we all hate paying for bring us some joy on the sports field. I am excited to hear from you guys; one of the biggest reasons I did this is to meet more OM fans. I can feel a little isolated out here in Dallas! Thanks again for any feedback and I am including a link that will allow you to easily send me your policies and take a look at them for you. So, follow the link and let’s get some more 5 stars.

From nyc-tup: With reports that ULM’s admission to the Ivy Leaguebis being held up by Berry and Hartwell’s demands (namely that the Ivyvleague bear the costs of ULM’s travel to all away games and that they all make waterskiing a varsity sport) do you think that ULM management is pushing their hand too aggressively? I understand that Harvard and Colombia and trying to comply but having issues putting bounced courses in the Hudson and Charles Rivers respectively…

One week at a time. We whipped Army. Lamar is up next. We'll get to Harvard and Columbia soon enough.

From nyc-tup: #2 with Jimmy Buffet dying, what is your favorite Buffet song? And why is it “a pirate looks at 40?”

May he Rest In Peace, for I know how many loved his music. However, I was never really into it. I'm not sure I could name two Buffett songs. Just not my jam.

From chattreb: You have watched practice and talked with coaches about this roster, and showed a lot of optimism in Weekend Thoughts. That being said, after attending the game and watching the highlights about the only things that I can say for sure about this team after a win against such an inferior opponent is that Jaxson Darts arm clearly has more zip this year, and all of our kickers have stronger legs. I think and hope you are correct, so what is the major reason for your optimism?

I think it's a talented team with an explosive offense that has a high ceiling on that side of the ball. I have some concerns defensively, but the jury is out. People inside the program are optimistic and like this team's work ethic. I don't know that I'm "optimistic" as much as I'm willing to give it more time to gel defensively.

From DovaReb: It’s been a month since we moved my daughter in for her Freshman year at Auburn. We’ve made one trip down out of necessity, but my wife and I find ourselves trying to justify reasons to make another trip. Fortunately she came home after half time of their game Saturday, so we werent forced to choose this Labor Day weekend. How long does it take for their absence to become the norm rather than the new?

It becomes a new normal. You get into life routines that don't involve your child/children. Go see her. I love my job, but the one thing I kind of hate is all my weekends are consumed and I don't get to go just see my girl(s) as much as I'd like. So head to the Plains and see her. Take her to dinner. Meet her friends. You'll soon see that she's thriving and having fun and that will make that feeling at home amidst her absence more palatable.

From Jbrum1980: Do you see a scenario with the twelve team playoff that the top seeds get a first round bye and a home game? Seems like top seeds should be awarded with a home game also. If this is old news I apologize. Thanks!

I think we're going to 16 teams and the top eight seeds will have home games. In the 12-team format, however, that first-round bye is more valuable than a home game, and the bowls are going to pay to get games at their sites, even though the on-campus games would be much more fun to view.

From larryjoe1979: Who is on your Mt. Rushmore of dudes with shaved heads?

Bruce Willis, Kelly Slater, Jason Statham, Vincent Kompany

From FairRiverReb: Did you get a pair of the limited edition Air Kiffin’s? What do you think about them? What do you think the secondary market will be like for them (if people are willing to part with theirs in the first place)?

I laughed out loud. I don't own a pair of Air Kiffins. If I happen upon some, I'll give you mine.

From treywarr: Could you tolerate covering a team with solid colors but continuously mess up the uniform (ie Oregon)?

As much of a uniform snob as I can be, I would still be able to cover Oregon. I might make the uniform grade a weekly thing.

From DeuceMccluster22: What exactly happen w/ the qb situation in 2019?Once corral had healed why had Luke and the staff determined Plumlee was the guy? We’ve all heard the rumors but I’m just curious what u can finally admit what u know about all that?

I'm not really comfortable going there. Stuff happened. It was actually handled really well by the coaching staff and both young men appear to be doing ok. Congratulations to Matt Corral, by the way. Landing in New England is a real opportunity for him.

From Midnight In Martin: How many / which current ACC teams will be members of the SEC, in 2026? Good or bad for Ole Miss athletics as a whole?If you had to pick a “last meal” in New Orleans this weekend, what would it be and where are you having it?

By 2026? That might be too soon, but I'll stick with my prediction of North Carolina and one other team (I'd bet on Virginia) joining the SEC in the coming years. Is it good for Ole Miss? I don't know. Being in the SEC is great for Ole Miss. Really, it doesn't go any deeper than that. Fortunately, Chase is going to New Orleans instead of me this weekend so I don't have to navigate that circus.

From TennRebel: During the is past recruiting cycle (transfer portal) rank the perception of Tre Harris, Zackari Walton, Chris Marshall and Keon Coleman. Now rank them after week 1.

Let's give it a few weeks. Obviously, Coleman is a monster and Marshall is a disaster. I don't know we could give Franklin (I assume that's who you're referring to) a grade today, and while Harris looked great against Mercer, let's at least acknowledge it was, well, Mercer.

From Levi275: Will one of the P5 (soon to be P4) take Gonzaga, Villanova, and UConn? Would doing so allow the conference to thin splice their TV rights up between rights to their football product and basketball (both men's and women's) product? If left out of the P4, what happens to programs those 3 programs and the others that are similarly situated with an excellent basketball program but no or an unsuccessful football program?

I guess it's conceivable a league would add a hoops power like you listed and give it a share of revenue, but for some reason, I think we're headed to a place where you're either in the league or you're out. If I were Gonzaga or Villanova, I'd be a little concerned right now.

From coachnuke: Which do you think would generate more excitement for college football playoffs? The non division standings, with top 2 teams playing in the conference championship game. With the 5 automatic conference bids. Or the traditional conference divisions with the division champions playing and no automatic bids just 12 at large bids.

Either would be exciting. The former is fairly foolproof. The latter could result in an average team winning a down division. Of course, that doesn't spoil Major League Baseball for me, so it likely wouldn't hurt college football, either.

From M.O.B. Rebel: Not sure I've ever asked you a personal question for this segment, but here goes:Asking for Dad tips... I've got a 6 yo boy, 4 yo girl and 6 mo girl... tips for this stage?6 yo boy:4 yo girl:6mo girl: Remember, I can't breast feedLastly, what is 1 tip, or something you deem critical, for raising your boy and girls?

Simple. Spend time with them. Be there at bedtime. Read books, tell stories. If they're talking, listen. Learn their stuffed animals' names. If you're invited to a tea party, put your phone away and go to the tea party. Show them you're on their team. Build trust. The day will come when they're calling about something important and it's because they trust you. Take trips. Go to movies. Just sit and talk. They grow up fast, and when they're gone, you miss them. These are the good times. You think you're slammed and that you're tired, but you're not. These are the good times. Right now, you're Superman. You will lose your cape. Your superpowers will fade. But right now, you're No. 1. Enjoy that. Time with them is more important than any game, any work-related drama, etc. I wish I'd known that when I was in your shoes. Just put your family first and the rest will take care of itself. It's critical that they know they can trust you, that if they're in trouble, you're there for them. It's critical that they know you don't expect perfection and that in a moment of crisis, you're on their team. All the rest can be sorted out later. Be involved. Don't be afraid to ask questions of coaches or teachers. Be observant. Don't put expectations on your kids you wouldn't put on yourself. I could go on, but I think you got the point by now.

From njrebel2: Kiffin made a comment about Harris being a MS high school player in an obvious recruiting pitch. Kiffin has been criticized for not recruiting MS well in previous cycles. OM has had a lot of success in MS this cycle. It feels like he is putting a lot more emphasis on recruiting MS. Is that just because this years class is loaded or is in state recruiting just more of a priority compared to years past?

I just think they've made high school recruiting a priority this time around. I also think it's conceivable that they've begun to acknowledge the reality that it's going to be easier to land elite players from Mississippi than it is to land them from surrounding states.

From SaladThunder: The point you made about Deon and CO on your show with Siskey was spot on. Deon calling out people after week 1, especially media guys, is so idiotic. In a sense, Kiffin is Deon light.When things are good, his antics are great! When things are bad, he's gonna look like a moron. I dont think Deon's actions are calculated at all. It's Deon being Deon. Kiffin's are way more calculated IMO. What are your thoughts?

I've never really thought about it like that. I'm not sure how calculated Kiffin is with media. I don't think he's particularly comfortable in the settings with local media but does very well talking big-picture topics, which is typically what the national guys focus on. Sanders turned a lot of goodwill away the other day, bringing up the race card unnecessarily and then going after a reporter for "not believing." It's a reporter's job not to believe.

From Loblolly7: Why do you think Keith Carter has allowed Kiffin to completely trash the Ole Miss uniform? I understand having one or two games a season where the team wears a surprise new helmet or jersey, but Kiffin has taken it way too far to the point where the classic jerseys are now the surprise. The team looked like Nebraska on Saturday. If you count the powder helmet as “classic”, we wore a classic uniform 3 times last year. We haven’t worn the classic Navy, Red, Gray uniform a single time since the Auburn game on 10/24/20!! There is no excuse for ditching the classic look, and I think Keith Carter is too neutered by Kiffin to do anything about it. They are catering to the vocal minority of the fan base when there’s a massive portion that want the classic look. What gives? Just one of my many gripes of Kiffin and Carter, but it might be my biggest.

You're asking the wrong person this. I actually think Ole Miss has done a really good job with its uniforms in recent years. They're also letting the kids wear what the kids like and turned their uniforms into a recruiting tool, something that was never the case in the past. I can't speak to the wishes of the fan base other than what I see here on this site, and even in that demographic, there appear to be many who like the "newer" uniform combinations.

From $WithARebelYell$: Predict Ole Miss record if they lose against Tulane and if the beat Tulane by 3+ touch downs.

Ole Miss isn't losing to Tulane, but if it did, I'd lower my expectations to 5-6 wins. If it beats Tulane by three touchdowns (roughly what I expect), my expectations (7-8 wins) won't be impacted. Holler back on Sept. 23.

From sadkins11: What’s your feeling on where Terrence Davis lands this year? It seemed like there was a lot of talk, but then went quiet. Where does his career go?

He might be in NBA No Man's Land. He's 26, so no longer considered a young guy). He's played in 226 NBA games, averaging 8 points per game. I suspect he wants a bigger deal after making $4 million last season in Sacramento. A lot of NBA teams, especially with the new labor deal in place, are going to want to load their bench with guys on rookie-scale deals.

From Kylethehoss: Do you believe any of the Hawaii conspiracy theories, or that there is a cover up?