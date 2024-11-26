Tuesday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Senior Day for Rebels

OXFORD -- No. 15 Ole Miss wraps up its regular season Friday afternoon (2:30 p.m., ABC) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium versus Mississippi State.

The game, if the Rebels (8-3 overall, 4-3 in the Southeastern Conference) defeat the Bulldogs (2-9, 0-7) could have College Football Playoff implications if chaos ensues Saturday around the country.

However, it will most certainly be memorable for Ole Miss' collection of seniors, a group that includes defensive tackle JJ Pegues and wide receiver Jordan Watkins.

Both Pegues and Watkins met with the media Tuesday to discuss the Egg Bowl, their Ole Miss careers and more.