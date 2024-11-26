Tuesday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Senior Day for Rebels

OXFORD -- No. 15 Ole Miss wraps up its regular season Friday afternoon (2:30 p.m., ABC) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium versus Mississippi State.
The game, if the Rebels (8-3 overall, 4-3 in the Southeastern Conference) defeat the Bulldogs (2-9, 0-7) could have College Football Playoff implications if chaos ensues Saturday around the country.
However, it will most certainly be memorable for Ole Miss' collection of seniors, a group that includes defensive tackle JJ Pegues and wide receiver Jordan Watkins.
Both Pegues and Watkins met with the media Tuesday to discuss the Egg Bowl, their Ole Miss careers and more.
Monday and Tuesday practice reports are presented by Southern Q-Sauce.
Ole Miss grads Hunter and Mimi Simpson formed Southern Q-Sauce craft barbecue sauce. Southern Q-Sauce is crafted by hand in small batches to capture that tangy, sweet and smoky taste with just enough heat. The original recipe features the Deep South flavors of apple cider vinegar, sweet brown sugar, tomato and hickory. It’s a blend of Tennessee, Mississippi and there Carolinas with a sweet, smoky finish.
Southern Q-Sauce also has a variety of rubs — from Ole Faithful, which is an all-purpose rub, to Ole Smokey, Honey Pecan, The Clucker and The Longhorn. Whether you’re a professional pit-master or an occasional backyard chef, Southern Q-Sauce has the sauces and rubs to have your friends and family coming back for more.
Check it our for yourself. Go to www.SouthernQSauce.com and use the discount code REBELGROVE for 15 percent off your order.
Q Sauce is available locally at Oxford Meat Market Company as well BBQ All-Stars in Southaven, Finchers in Greenwood, Martin’s Market in Flora and Gift & Art Shop in Clarksdale.