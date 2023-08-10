OXFORD — According to CFB Graphs, Ole Miss ranks No. 11 nationally in offensive line continuity at 67.7 percent.

A higher continuity score means that more of a team’s offensive line snaps were concentrated in fewer players.

Among Southeastern Conference schools, only Tennessee, at No. 4, ranks higher. Alabama (No. 14), Texas A&M (20) and Arkansas (21) are the only other league teams in the top 25 of the category.

How important is continuity up front? Ole Miss center Caleb Warren thinks it’s critical.

“This year, I feel like it’s the most experience we’ve had in my five years,” Warren said. “I would say that’s one of the most important things on an offensive line — continuity. Just having the chemistry, we play a tempo offense and you’re not always going to have the perfect call. If you know what you’ve got and what the guy beside you has, you sometimes don’t have to even say anything. You’re already on the same page.”

Ole Miss returns Warren, guard Jeremy James and tackles Jayden Williams and Micah Pettus from last year’s starting unit. Guard Eli Acker has starting experience, as does Reece McIntyre. Quincy McGee was a starter at UAB and Victor Curne has starting experience at Washington.

The Rebels also have a new offensive line coach in former North Carolina State assistant John Garrison. Garrison arrived in December and was with the program for the Texas Bowl against Texas Tech. Months later, as Ole Miss prepares for the Sept. 2 opener versus Mercer, Warren said everyone in the offensive line room is on the same page.

“It’s great,” Warren said. “He’s a great guy. He’s very (focused on details) and trying to build a chemistry with all the guys. It’s really good.”

Notes:

— Ole Miss practiced in full pads Thursday morning, warming up inside the Manning Center before taking the outdoor practice fields.

— Jaxson Dart was taking all of the first-team quarterback reps in the periods available to media. Spencer Sanders was working with the second-unit offense.

— Oregon State transfer portal running back Jam Griffin was practicing Thursday, though he was not in full pads as he goes through the required acclimation period.

— Junior college transfer offensive lineman Mana Taimani was practicing with the Rebels for the first time Thursday. Taimani, who signed with Ole Miss out of Diablo Valley (Calif.) College, was also going through the acclimation period.

— Safety Teja Young was practicing, though he was wearing a black (signifying no-contact) jersey.

— Both Ladarius Tennison and Suntarine Perkins were getting reps with the starting defense at linebacker, as Khari Coleman was not at practice, at least not for the portions available to media.

— Wide receiver Jordan Watkins, who was injured at Tuesday’s practice, was not at practice during the portion available to media today.

— Scouts from the Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts were viewing Thursday’s practice.