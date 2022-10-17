Here's a look at what Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe, what he meant -- during Monday's press conference.

OXFORD -- Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin met with the media, discussing the seventh-ranked Rebels’ 48-34 win over Auburn this past Saturday and previewing Saturday's 2:30 p.m. date at LSU.

Opening statement…

What he said:

"Recap of the game, I do really enjoy how we finished. Really proud of them for that. That's not always been the case this year or over the years. Even when we win games, we give them the ball back by not doing a very good job in four-minute situations, including that team right there last time they were in this stadium, we had the ball with the chance to win. That was really good to come out after the delay, to stop them when they're in four-down situations, which is always hard. They made two fourth downs during that drive, and we eventually stopped them, got the ball back and didn't give them the ball, so that was good. Obviously there were run issues both sides, good and bad. For us offensively, it was really good to have that many yards rushing. Three 100-yard rushers is a lot of people doing things right, not just the offensive line, and not very many negative runs at all with, besides the two kneel-downs, 67 carries. The other side, very poor job of giving up explosive runs. We've been pretty good at limiting explosive plays. We do plus-minus explosive like most people do turnovers, and we're plus-46 or 44 or something on the year, which is a very important stat to winning. We did not do that in the run game on defense. Need to get better at that. But it was a good win, to win at home against a program we had not won against in six years. It's always cool to break streaks and continue our home streak. I thought the crowd was really good. Obviously we lost some in the lightning delay, but prior to that, it was good and created a lot of energy to start the game. We went up 21-0 17 minutes into the game or something.”

What he meant: Obviously, Kiffin is using the last six minutes of Saturday’s game versus Auburn as a building block of sorts moving forward. They faced adversity, did what they needed to do and finished the way they wanted to. He knows the run defense simply must be better moving forward. That said, Ole Miss won, and against Auburn, given the history, that was an accomplishment.

On the running game…

What he said:

"Obviously, you've got to be realistic at any level, but especially the SEC. That's not going to happen. Whatever they said, I think that's the most yards in 10 years in an SEC vs. SEC game. We've had two really explosive run games against Georgia Tech and that game. We've got to be consistent and run the ball really well. The numbers aren't going to be like that every week. People coach. They gear up to stop certain plays once you run them. Its not like we were just running normal inside zone and making all those yards. There were a lot of schematical perimeter runs and crack-blocking and things in there that people will coach up. You don't get to just keep running the same plays and they work for very long in my opinion.”

What he meant: LSU is going to have to make some decisions. Kiffin clearly is preparing for the Tigers to scheme some of the runs that worked against Auburn, forcing Ole Miss to move the ball in other ways. It’s a season-long chess match, just with changing opponents and the benefit of film.

On issues with the run defense…

What he said:

"We started really well, I want to say four series in a row to start the game. Then we jumped out of some gaps and missed some tackles. That's usually what goes on in the run game for explosive runs. We have a lot of people up there, so when it breaks, it breaks bad. What we were doing, we were up there a lot because of the run and because of the quarterback we were playing. Problem with that is, when it breaks, there's not a lot of people back there.”

What he meant: Ole Miss stacked the box and took away the run, until Robby Ashford got loose. Then things went haywire for a bit. Tackling was a problem. So was gap integrity. Auburn made Ole Miss pay.

On facing another mobile QB in LSU's Jayden Daniels…

What he said:

"I thought he played great the other night running and throwing. I've seen him before when he was transferring and stuff, just seeing him over time. Very explosive player, and then they seem to have the receivers going and really were great on third down and great in general whenever they were throwing the ball.”

What he meant: Make no mistake. LSU looked good on offense in Gainesville. The Tigers will be a handful Saturday afternoon.

On the play of freshman tackles Jayden Williams and Micah Pettus…

What he said:

"I think they've done really well. I think last week was a big test for them. It'd be their third start together, and to play against some really good players. They did really well. Protected the quarterback well and really did good in the run game.”

What he meant: Obviously, it’s a gamble to go with young players at both tackle spots. They’ve done well and passed a test on Saturday. Auburn’s defensive front is solid and active.

On Jaxson Dart…

What he said:

"I think Jaxson has done a really good job. We're running the system within the system. You don't see a bunch of screwed up plays or formations where it looks like he's going the wrong way or the back is, and a lot of that is him communicating this stuff because of how we run this system and how fast it has to go. I think he's done a great job with that. The interception was a freak interception, so I think he's done a really good job."

What he meant: I sense more and more confidence in and with Dart. He’s doing everything they’e asking of him at this point.

On back to back road trips coming up…

What he said:

"I think we've played really well on the road. Obviously this is a different animal than the first two places we played. No disrespect to those places but this will be a real atmosphere and crowd noise for our guys to go into. That's a lot of challenges of just staying focused and doing things really well. It'll be very challenging.”

What he meant: Yeah, Tiger Stadium is a different beast. Kiffin has been there. He knows. This is the first real road test of the season. Give Kiffin credit. There’s no sense in acting like it’s not a unique environment.

On if he has any memories from playing Brian Kelly in past matchups…

What he said:

"Not really. I think they won both times out in the Coliseum. We won when we went there to play. Both times our backup quarterback was playing when they won. They actually, we had a chance in the fourth in a goal line where we didn't make four plays in a row and they won the game and ended up going to the national championship.”

What he meant: Coaches remember every game. It always cracks me up. The competitive juices never really stop flowing.

On if he has any memories playing in Tiger Stadium…

What he said:

"We just have to stay focused and play each play and do your job. A lot of teams have performed not very well there. They've got a great winning record over the years there. Their crowd understands football and is into it as much as any place you go. Played some really challenging games there.”

What he meant: More of the same. It’s a tough environment for the road team. Prepare for it. Own it. Kiffin doesn’t sugarcoat stuff.

On the tight end play Saturday…

What he said:

"I think Casey Kelly did a great job. He played a ton of snaps. I think he played 80 snaps or something, which is too much. He's a competitor, a warrior. He had a big block on the run that broke right before the lightning delay for a touchdown. He's very competitive and was a big part of the game plan, even though statistics don't show it in catching. But as you saw, a lot of different types of blocks.”

What he meant: High praise for a player who has just always stepped up when he’s asked to. Michael Trigg is out for a bit, maybe for the season, and Kelly is very important at this point.

On being balanced offensively…

What he said:

"Just two games ago that happened a little bit. We were struggling at Vanderbilt with some run stunts up front that they were doing, and Jaxson threw for whatever, 450 yards or something. We're very confident. Every game is independent. Every game plan is different every week. We're a little unique that way in that you kind of never know what you're going to see when you're playing us. I'm not saying which way is bad or good, I'm just saying we change a lot. Obviously year to year but even week to week. We always just try to give our players the best chance to win.”

What he meant: Kiffin won’t say it, but he’s an elite offensive game-planner. His teams take what defenses give. They aren’t stubborn. There’s no “ego,” if you will. The goal is simply to win. He doesn’t really care how it happens. Run. Pass. Whatever.

On posting the old picture of him in the Tennessee offices…

What he said:

"I guess in here the other day I said I over-think things, sometimes I under-think things. There was not a lot. A lot of times people just send me something. It was the week of that game and someone sent it, kind of as a joke to me or whatever. I just tweeted it out.”

What he meant: Such a great answer. He got sent a photo and tweeted it out, creating a firestorm. People hang on every tweet. Again, it just cracks me up.

On if he watched Alabama-Tennessee…

What he said:

"I did. I sent a tweet as they were lining up for the field goal. And the guy did jump through to block it, so it was kind of eerie there. The beginning I didn't catch because we were finishing up here with recruiting stuff. Exciting game. That's football. That game goes either way, just like we get in those games like Kentucky. It's just always kind of funny for me to see fans and everybody when a game could go either way, one side misses a kick and one makes it and the whole world has changed.”

What he meant: The last time Tennessee even got close, Kiffin was the coach. Alabama blocked a last-minute field goal. He’s right, though. The margin between winning and losing Saturday night in Knoxville was razor-thin. The reactions are so extreme. For a coach who is in it every day and knows the margins are so slim, it has to be funny to see the wild overreactions of fans.