Here's a look at what Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe, what he meant -- during Monday's press conference.

OXFORD -- Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin met with the media Monday, discussing the 20th-ranked Rebels’ 24-10 loss this past Saturday and previewing Saturday’s showdown with No. 13 LSU (5 p.m., Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, ESPN).

Opening statement:

What he said: ”We’re excited to play LSU. These guys are extremely talented, phenomenal looking team. Great O-line, great receivers and quarterback. Running back ran great, and great looking defensive players all over. I've always said these two games that happen to be back-to-back, for years in this conference have always been, two on this side at least, where they look like you're playing NFL teams. Lot of great looking players with great length and a lot of stars. Our challenge is to get better this week. I did tell them, we've been in this situation. Happened to be in the same situation two years ago. Went 3-0, went into Alabama and actually played a lot worse. I think that game was 35-0 at one point. Ended up coming back from that game and going 10-2. Got a lot of football in front of us, and a huge one this week against I would argue maybe the hottest offense in the country.”

What he meant: Two themes here: One, LSU is very talented. And it is. The Tigers have weapons — tons of weapons. Two, the adversity thing is a bit premature. Ole Miss can still win championships and have a special season. Just two years ago, the Rebels got popped in Tuscaloosa and went 10-2. That’s the message this week internally. And it’s a smart play.

On the issues up front on offense:

What he said:

"Yeah, we've got to get better. Got to coach better, involve different schemes, different things. Sometimes the running game is interesting. You'll have these games, and then all of a sudden they'll pop and you'll have a bunch of explosive runs. We've just got to all go to work and figure out a way. It's not like we're a program that hasn't ever ran the ball or hasn't known how to run the ball. It would be really good to get back to that.”

What he meant: I mean, he’s not going to give away what’s hurting the running game. I did think acknowledging that they might have to alter some schemes is an admission that some of the problem is physical. It’s what I think I see and it’s what I’m told Alabama coaches saw — Ole Miss offensive linemen just getting beat. There’s no one coming at the trade deadline — college sports isn’t pro sports — and there’s no one coming from the waiver wire, so they’ve got to fix it with who they’ve got. As Kiffin said, they’ve done it before.

On how the defense is better equipped to handle LSU QB Jayden Daniels:

What he said:

"I don't know that right now. This guy is playing great, playing better than he was a year ago at that time. Early on, he actually throws one where our safety is there that I think could've changed the game. We don't find the ball and he throws a touchdown and gets hot. (Daniels), as you see, gets really hot. Completes a lot of passes, hard to bring down. I don't know that we're in a better position. Need a really good game plan, and we're gonna need to play really well.”

What he meant: Daniels is streaky. Just ask Arkansas. The Hogs were containing him until they weren’t. Then they couldn’t stop him. He’s good. You have to have a really good plan for him. He can be stopped, but it’s a chore, and if he gets rolling, you’re in trouble.

On how the team's response to the loss against Alabama has differed from last year:

What he said:

"I'd like to go back to two years ago, when we were 3-0 and went to Alabama and lost. I think last year was a little bit different where we're potentially going 9-1 at that point and probably moving into top five in the country if we finish that drive off against Alabama. I think it's very different, and every year is a different team.”

What he meant: See above. And he’s right. The loss last season was the end of title hopes. It was very deflating. Now if Ole Miss loses Saturday to LSU, this question should be revisited. What does this team do if its title hopes are dashed before the end of September? I’m sure Kiffin doesn’t want to find out.

On Suntarine Perkins and if he'll be used as a QB spy in the future:

What he said:

"That was specific for who we were playing. That's like playing Michael Vick, he's so dynamic taking off with the ball and running with it. Most of your guys can't catch him. That was a very specific plan for that quarterback and that offensive play calling, so I wouldn't think that would be used again.”

What he meant: Not much to add, though I will say Jalen Milroe would kill for Michael Vick’s arm.

On how close the young wide receivers are to being able to make an impact:

What he said:

"I think that's a fair question. We've had a lot of injuries out there, and Ayden (Williams) was doing great, and he actually got sick and missed some time. We've got to get him back and involved. He's got a chance to be a really special player like we saw in camp, hopefully this will be the week.”

What he meant: This was my question and I asked about several guys and he commented on Williams. Sometimes you say something by not saying something. And obviously, he acknowledged that Ole Miss simply must get Williams into the plan. That’s on the staff to figure out. I thought this was an interesting answer.

On Zakhari Franklin and Caden Prieskorn's performance:

What he said:

"I think that was a really difficult situation for them. Neither had played, both returning from surgeries. Really kind of crazy that you had three players, three significant pieces coming back from surgery trying to play. Two of them hadn't played all year. I thought those guys pushed through, that's really challenging to do. The good part is they'll obviously get better having some game experience under them with their injuries. It's not like they needed game experience, because they've played a lot, they just needed to get in game shape and play through some games. I've always known that our best was to come, knowing that we didn't have those guys yet in our offense, even though things were going well early at times. And then losing Tre (Harris), and him having surgery, He was probably 70 percent, and only ran one type of route. I think the future is really exciting in that way, it's good to see them back.”

What he meant: So Harris did have surgery. That’s what I took from this. Basically, Ole Miss has had some bad injury luck early and it’s proved costly. It makes the lack of development of some young receivers a bigger issue, at least in my opinion.

On if he's learned anything about how Brian Kelly coaches from last year's game:

What he said:

"Not really. He does a good job. Seen him at Notre Dame over the years too, very organized and his teams play really well. They play with good discipline and play tough and physical. He's a really, really good recruiter. There's some great players out there.”

What he meant: Nothing to add. Kelly is a good coach. I don’t think Kiffin knows him particularly well but he clearly respects him and the LSU program.

On the team responding to adversity after the loss to Alabama:

What he said:

"Good. I think today, we used the morning to break that down with them, go over it, what we needed to do, what plays were significant and how we could've won that game, and then we moved forward. I actually think with kids nowadays, there's a lot of issues with this new generation and how they deal with things and what they expect. One good thing is I think they move on quickly. I think that we struggle more moving on from a loss or negative things than they do.”

What he meant: I hate my field. The question had already been asked. Listen. I mean, damn. Just listen.

On LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers:

What he said:

"Yeah like I said, these guys have got NFL players all over the place. Seen him before, unbelievable receiver. This is what LSU looks like. There's a reason that the last three coaches there have won national championships. They've got great receivers, (defensive tackle Maason Smith) looks unbelievable and I've already talked about (Harold) Perkins. Lot of challenges.”

What he meant: I suspect Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams is having nightmares about Nabers this week. The Razorbacks win if Nabers is just a normal dude. But he’s special. He’s electric. He’s a beast. Ole Miss can’t let him go off. If he does, the Tigers are very difficult to contain.

On what he saw on film of LSU using Perkins the same way they did last year:

What he said:

"I don't know if they've talked about it, but it looks like they tried to use him as a normal backer in Week 1. Looks like they scratched that after the Florida State game and went back to last year's plan. Just put him out there, make a few calls with him and let him play. I wish they'd put him back in there.”

What he meant: This was my question. I noticed LSU had put Perkins on the edge a lot against Arkansas and just let him wreak havoc on the Hogs’ offensive tackles and disrupt quarterback KJ Jefferson. Arkansas really struggled with him. I suspect Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. are already sweating Perkins’ pass rush skills and ability to cause chaos. Kiffin basically confirmed as much. He’d love to see LSU put him in a traditional linebacker role and know where he is at all times.

On if he's talked to Jaxson Dart about sliding to avoid big hits:

What he said:

"I haven't. I don't think sliding on a couple of them would've mattered, really, when he needs to buckle his chin strap better. He likes his helmet loose, and that's an issue and it cost us. We had to waste a timeout one time to avoid a 10-second runoff. We didn't use a timeout because we don't have confidence in Spencer (Sanders), we used it because if we didn't there would've been a 10-second runoff. If it would've happened before, we've got confidence in Spencer, but we can't afford a 10-second runoff. He did slide later without me even telling him. Sometimes that happens naturally, you either learn through shock or repetition, one or the other.”

What he meant: I laughed. Dart got hit a lot Saturday and lost his helmet a couple of times. I’m sure they’ve encouraged him to slide, and at some point, Dart either will — or he’ll wish he had.