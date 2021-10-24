Bethea enjoys first time in Oxford, plans to return
Dacula (Ga.) outside linebacker Jayden Bethea made the trip west to Oxford, Miss., for Ole Miss' 31-17 victory over the LSU Tigers on Saturday. It was the 2023 prospect's first time in Oxford, but ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news