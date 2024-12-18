Advertisement
Published Dec 18, 2024
The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, from LB's Meat Market -- CFP/Bowls
Neal McCready  •  RebelGrove
Publisher

It's time for a College Football Playoff/early-bowls edition of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.

Greg Jones had a big week during Championship Week and has re-established his lead over Caroline McCready.

Standings

Championship Week:

Greg Jones: 5-4

Caroline McCready: 2-7

Overall:

Greg Jones: 67-70

Caroline McCready: 64-73

Games This Week:

Tulane +14 vs. Florida

Indiana +7.5 at Notre Dame

SMU +8.5 at Penn State

Clemson +11 at Texas

Tennessee +7.5 at Ohio State

Oklahoma -8.5 vs. Navy

Georgia Tech -3 vs. Vanderbilt

Texas Tech -3 vs. Arkansas

Texas A&M -3.5 vs. USC

