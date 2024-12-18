The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, from LB's Meat Market -- CFP/Bowls

It's time for a College Football Playoff/early-bowls edition of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.
Greg Jones had a big week during Championship Week and has re-established his lead over Caroline McCready.
Standings
Championship Week:
Greg Jones: 5-4
Caroline McCready: 2-7
Overall:
Greg Jones: 67-70
Caroline McCready: 64-73
Games This Week:
Tulane +14 vs. Florida
Indiana +7.5 at Notre Dame
SMU +8.5 at Penn State
Clemson +11 at Texas
Tennessee +7.5 at Ohio State
Oklahoma -8.5 vs. Navy
Georgia Tech -3 vs. Vanderbilt
Texas Tech -3 vs. Arkansas
Texas A&M -3.5 vs. USC