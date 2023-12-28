ATLANTA — Jaxson Dart and Quinshon Judkins will play for Ole Miss in Saturday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl versus Penn State.

However, neither player was willing to commit to anything past Saturday’s game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Dart and Judkins were asked about their immediate future plans Thursday during a press conference at the Westin Peachtree Plaza in downtown Atlanta. Neither was willing to go into much detail regarding those plans or how they’ll make those decisions.

“The basic thing is I have a great support staff around me,” Dart said. “I have great coaches. Obviously my family is amazing, and I have great friends on the team.

“Honestly not too worried about it right now. Just focused on the bowl game and focused on my preparation and doing my job to help put my team in the best situation to win and help make history here.”

“I think just for me right now I'm at the point where I'm just focused on this bowl game, just going out with my guys,” Judkins said. “That’s my main focus is just to win this game.”

Dart was asked what would go into his decision-making process. Again, he didn’t appear eager to dive into those details.

“Like I said, I have a great support staff around me that's able to give me really good advice,” Dart said. “There’s a lot of things that go into it, but like I said, I'm just focused on this bowl game and going 1-0 this week.”

Dart has already transferred once in his career, leaving USC after the 2021 season and transferring to Ole Miss in January 2022. Though he’s not in line to graduate after the spring semester, he’s eligible to transfer again due to a ruling in a West Virginia federal court that would allow players who have transferred previously to be immediately eligible provided they transfer in time to be enrolled at a new school in the current academic year. The transfer portal closes to new entrants on Jan. 2, and there’s a visitation window from Jan. 3-7 for players who can enroll in the spring semester. Dart could also declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ohio State, USC, Florida State and Miami, among other programs, are believed to still be searching for a transfer quarterback for the 2024 season. Dart has thrown for 2,985 yards, 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions this season at Ole Miss.

“I think he just has an unbelievable mindset,” Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. said. “His work ethic is top-tier. The decision-making, I think, is the biggest thing, just total understanding of the offense. He's able to go out there, process things at a very high level, not only just what are we doing offensively. What's the defense doing? Being able to get us in and out of checks and getting into good plays, whatever that may be, and just taking care of the football.

“I think that's probably the biggest improvement from a year ago. He's always been an explosive player. Now he's explosive, and he takes care of the ball. We’re very fortunate to have one of the best quarterbacks in the country.”

Judkins, who signed with Ole Miss in December 2021, has never transferred. Judkins is ineligible for the NFL Draft until 2025. Judkins has rushed 1,052 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, overcoming a slow start caused by an injury.

Ole Miss has already revamped its roster for 2024, especially on defense. The Rebels have landed transfer portal commitments from a handful of Southeastern Conference and Big Ten defenders, including defensive tackle Walter Nolen, defensive ends Princely Umanmielen and Tyler Baron, linebacker Christopher Paul Jr. and others. Several current Ole Miss players have already committed to return for 2024, including defensive tackle JJ Pegues, tight end Caden Prieskorn and wide receivers Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins, among others. If Dart and Judkins return for 2024, Ole Miss will almost certainly open the season ranked in the top 10 nationally and as a favorite to earn a spot in next season’s expanded, 12-team playoff.

“I think that's definitely a factor that you look into,” Dart said when asked if the Rebels’ recent portal success could impact his decision. “Obviously you want to play with really great players. But I think, like I said earlier, I think for both of us we're just focused on this bowl game.

“We have a great relationship with the guys in the locker room and the coaching staff, and we love it here. So we're really just focused on this bowl game and winning.”

“Agree to what Jaxson said, just really focused on this last bowl game with the support of our coaches and just the great relationship with our teammates and the guys in the locker room,” Judkins said. “That’s our job is to just go out there and focus on this last game.”