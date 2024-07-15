The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Ole Miss signee Slade Caldwell with the 29th overall pick of the MLB First-Year Player Draft on Sunday.

Caldwell is the No. 1 player in the Rebels' high school signing class, a group ranked No. 7 nationally by Perfect Game. Caldwell is one of five top-100 2024 prospects in the class, which is tied for the fourth most in the nation.

Rounds 3-10 of the MLB Draft continue at 1 p.m. on Monday. The final day includes rounds 11-20 at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Caldwell, the No. 9 player nationally by Perfect Game, has twice been named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas. The outfielder, who likely sticks in center during his professional career, hit .485 during his senior season.

The slot value for the No. 29 overall selection is $3,045,500.

Ole Miss got good news this week about its signing class, as Poughkeepsie, New York, shortstop Owen Paino took his name out of the draft. Paino will be on the 2025 Ole Miss roster and is expected to challenge for a spot in the infield..

It's the fourth straight year Ole Miss will lose its top high school signee to the draft. The Rebels lost five total high school signees in the 2022 and 2023 drafts.