RebelGrove - Donley excited for first SEC offer, Rebels 'love his speed'

Donley excited for first SEC offer, Rebels 'love his speed'
Wide receivers coach Derrick Nix reached out to Frisco, Texas, native Drew Donley this week and submitted a scholarship offer to play college football at the University of Mississippi.
Sure, the 6-foot-2, 170-pounder from Lebanon Trail High School has received scholarship offers before, but this one was his first SEC offer. That alone wasn't lost on the Lone Star State resident.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news