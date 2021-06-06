First-inning disaster sends Rebels to winner-take-all Monday

OXFORD | It’ll all come down to Monday — or Tuesday if the rain forecasts turn any worse for the next 24 hours.

Ole Miss put up four in the top of the first on Sunday, but Southern Miss countered with eight hits and seven runs in its first offensive frame, stunning the Swayze Field crowd and setting up a night of controlling the game to stave off elimination.

The Golden Eagles beat the Rebels, 10-7, to set up a winner-take-all regional final at 12 p.m. on Monday. The winner moves on to face the winner of the Tucson Regional. Inclement weather is expected throughout the area on Monday. The game can be played on Tuesday if needed.

“Tough start to the game for us,” Mike Bianco said. “Obviously we get a four-run lead and the stadium is rocking and feeling good and man (USM) was on fire today offensively.

“Especially the first couple innings. Whatever we threw, they were on it… At end of the day we ran into a buzzsaw early.”

Ole Miss starter Drew McDaniel got only two outs against the nine batters faced, giving up a double, a home run and four singles in 27 pitches. He also had a walk to go with one strikeout.

Six of the first seven Southern Miss batters reached base, and three more reached in a row after a fielder’s choice.

Tyler Myers took over for McDaniel, and he gave up two singles which plated the final run of the inning before a strikeout ended the damage.

Myers was sensational from that point, throwing up four straight zeroes and giving up two runs in five innings total with six strikeouts and no walks. He kept Ole Miss in it, but the Rebels couldn’t muster anything cutting the deficit to two runs in the fourth inning.

Brandon Johnson and Jackson Kimbrell threw 30 and 18 pitches, respectively, to finish the game.

Bianco said Jack Dougherty was available on Sunday and should be fully ready on Monday. Taylor Broadway was sore on Sunday after pitching the previous two days.

The Rebels haven’t decided on a starter for the regional final. Cody Adcock is the most likely choice. The freshman started against Arkansas in the SEC Tournament semifinal.

Ole Miss was 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position after the first inning and 2-for-13 with runners on base. The Rebels got the leadoff batter on just once.

USM was 6-for-12 with runners in scoring position and had five two-out RBIs.

"I didn’t feel we did too badly tonight (offensively),” Hayden Dunhurst said. “We’ll get it going and win tomorrow. I have no doubt in my mind about that.”

Dunhurst had a two-run double in the opening inning. The Rebels had only six hits after the first inning, including Peyton Chatagnier’s solo home run in the second.

Justin Bench reached base four times with a single and three hit by pitches.