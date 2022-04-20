For Rebels' Ivey, leap of faith already paying off

OXFORD -- In some ways, it happened quickly.

In others, Jared Ivey's decision to leave Georgia Tech and transfer to Ole Miss was a long process, a move that he felt coming, even if he didn't know when or where, weeks and months ahead of time.

"It was a lot of things," Ivey said Tuesday, following Ole Miss' 13th practice of the spring. "It was a long time coming. I'll just say (that). There were a lot of things that were kind of put into it, but that weekend was a hectic weekend. I could not have told you Monday I was going into the portal Friday. But I had been talking to my family and praying on it, and it was the right decision to make."

Within minutes of hitting the transfer portal, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was on the phone.

"It seemed like a good fit," Ivey said. " He showed me some scheme. I liked what I saw, really connected with (Ole Miss defensive line) Coach (Randall) Joyner and (Ole Miss defensive coordinator) Coach (Chris) Partridge and the rest is history, I guess.

"I was coming in completely blind. I didn't know anybody. I didn't know any coaches or players or anything. I came on that visit that weekend and I kind of fell in love with the city and fell in love with the program. ...I'm an Xs and Os guy. They laid the defense out in front of me, showed me how they'd use me and showed me the skills of the other guys and what it would look like as a whole. I just really liked it and I really liked how -- I can't really get into it but I just really liked the scheme -- how they'd use me."

Ivey has made his presence felt at Ole Miss. The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder from Suwanee, Ga., has stepped into the rotation at defensive end and figures to play a big role for Ole Miss this fall.

"The players have brought me in, showed love from the start and I really like the scheme," Ivey said. It's been a good adjustment."

For the first time in years, Ole Miss has depth up front on defense. For Ivey, who had 32 tackles, 1.5 quarterback sacks and one pass deflection at Georgia Tech last season, that will be an appreciated benefit.

"It's going to be lot of fresh guys all game long just going at it," Ivey said, adding he carried a snap-load at Georgia Tech he wasn't prepared for. "It's going to be different. It's going to be great. ...Here, it's like I feel like when I come off the field it's going to be good because I trust (my replacement). I know he knows everything. I know he's a competitor. I know he's a dog. I have full faith and trust in everybody in the room."

Ole Miss plays at Georgia Tech in Week 3, by the way, a fact not lost on Ivey.

"It's going to be awesome," Ivey said, smiling. "I can't wait. The whole family is going to be there, all the friends and family and seeing the old guys. I still keep in contact. They know I'm on a schedule and I know they're on a schedule but we're talking and there's a little bit of jawing, but it's going to be fun."