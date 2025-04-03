Former LSU standout Sage Ryan already feeling at home at Ole Miss

OXFORD — Sage Ryan has played against Ole Miss four times.

So this spring, as he’s gone through spring drills with the Rebels, the former LSU defensive back has had to do a double-take.

Ryan said Thursday it’s been “kind of weird” at times wearing Ole Miss gear and going against players on the practice field that he’s opposed at Tiger Stadium or Vaught-Hemingway Stadium earlier in his college career.

“Last year I was going against (Ole Miss wide receiver) Cayden Lee,” Ryan said. “Now I’m going against him but I’m on the same team. It’s kind of like, ‘Damn, I’m making that transition.’ It’s been a smooth journey for me. I don’t really think about it like that. I’m a part of Ole Miss now.”

Ryan had five tackles and a pass break-up in LSU’s overtime win over Ole Miss last October in Baton Rouge. He had seven tackles a year earlier in the Tigers’ 55-49 loss to the Rebels in Oxford.

“The coaches kind of talk trash,” Ryan said, smiling. “They always bring up when they made that big hit on (former LSU quarterback) Jayden (Daniels) when it was here. They always bring that up and trash-talk about stuff like that. It’s exciting but now I’m at Ole Miss, so I’m ready to be a part of this team and do great things over here.”

Ryan has 115 tackles and an interception during his career, which began with a redshirt year in 2021. The 5-foot-11, 201-pounder from Lafayette, La., is being counted on this fall to bring experience to a young Ole Miss secondary.

“They told me I had to bring on a leadership role and I’ve taken the challenge each and every day,” Ryan said. “We have some young guys that are returning next year. Just being a leader is something I wanted to improve in.”

Ryan said he chose Ole Miss because he believed a season in Lane Kiffin’s program and Pete Golding’s defense would get him ready for the NFL.

“What brought me to Ole Miss was the family-oriented program,” Ryan said. “I knew I could come here and be the best me. Pete Golding himself sold me. I know it’s an NFL defense that he runs, so that would prepare me for the next level.”

One of Ryan’s former LSU teammates, Logan Diggs, spent last season recuperating from an ACL injury in Oxford. He finally got a few snaps in for Ole Miss in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, but for the most part, Diggs observed. When Ryan got into the portal, Diggs reached out and told him he thought Ryan would fit in Oxford.

“My goal is to get to the next level and thrive, so this is just another stepping stone for me to get there,” Ryan said. “I thought I could thrive in this defense so this is the team that I chose. I love the way Coach Lane Kiffin runs things around here. It’s sort of like an NFL program, and that’s what’s going to get me to the next level. I’m already doing things to set me up for that.”

Ryan said Golding’s system is complex, “but you just have to study.”

He said the game is starting to slow down for him, allowing him to embrace the leadership role Ole Miss coaches envisioned for him — in large part so that he can help the Rebels win games against experienced Southeastern Conference offenses like the one he left behind in Baton Rouge.

Ole Miss entertains LSU on Sept. 27 in Oxford.

“I can’t wait,” Ryan said. “I’m seeing red already. I’m ready. I can’t wait to go against my former teammates like Aaron Anderson and all of them. I know they have a couple of new guys so I’m ready to compete. It doesn’t matter who’s in front of me.

“And my guy Nuss (LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier) is back there. It’s going to be fun. We came in the same class. It’s going to be a good battle.”