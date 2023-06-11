It’s a line drive in the box score and on the mantle.

Grae Kessinger got his first career Major League hit on Sunday, chopping a ball through Cleveland Guardians third baseman Gabriel Arias in the fifth inning of a 5-0 Astros loss.

Kessinger, who started at third base for Houston, was 1-for-2 in the game with a walk. He’s 1-for-5 over two starts since the Astros called him up on June 5 from Triple-A Sugar Land.

Arias couldn’t catch and throw Kessinger’s hit that came on an 83 MPH breaking ball from Shane Bieber with a 1-1 count. Bieber allowed three hits and no runs in seven innings. Only four batters reached against the right-hander and Kessinger did it twice.

“(I’m) fired up and what a neat thing for him personally but then for Ole Miss and a third generation of Kessingers to play in the Big Leagues,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “That’s pretty cool.”

Kevin Kessinger, Grae’s father, played for Ole Miss from 1989 to 1992 and is fifth in career hits, third in stolen bases in a season and tied for first in career triples. He was First Team All-SEC in 1991. The Cubs drafted him in the 22nd round in 1992.

Kessinger’s grandfather, Don, played for three different teams, most notably the Cubs, from 1964 to 1979 and is one of only two two-sport All-Americans in Ole Miss history. Don Kessinger was a six-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner and was the last player-manager in the American League.

Kessinger’s uncle, Keith, played 11 games with seven starts for the Reds in 1993. He was 7-for-27 offensively.

Grae Kessinger was the Ole Miss shortstop from 2017 to 2019 and won the Brooks Wallace Award as the nation’s top shortstop in his final season. He hit .330 with a .966 fielding percentage in 2019.

The Astros took Kessinger in the second round in 2019.

“You never know about pro careers, but there was a good chance always,” Bianco said. “He’s super talented and he had that baseball acumen and you could just see it. He had it on the field and the way he plays the game. He’s just different. It’s not a statistic. You watched him and saw he was a ballplayer.”