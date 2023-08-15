OXFORD — Jam Griffin said he is motivated by competition.

He certainly proved that with his latest collegiate choice.

Griffin, who began his career at Georgia Tech before transferring to Oregon State, transferred to Ole Miss as a grad transfer earlier this month, joining a running back room that includes All-American Quinshon Judkins, Ulysses Bentley IV and talented freshman Kedrick Reescano.

“I like competition and I like feeding off people,” Griffin said. “I feel like (Judkins) can get me better and I can get him better in ways. I’m just here to work.”

Griffin arrived a few days late for camp but he got a number of carries during the Rebels’ first scrimmage of the preseason this past Saturday.

“I feel pretty good,” Griffin said. “I’m still not used to it. I still have some improving to do but as far as being here for a couple of days, I’ve shown what I can do and how fast I picked it up. I feel good about being prepared for the season, for sure.”

Griffin said Oregon State’s offense was more pro-style than the one he’ll operate in at Ole Miss, but it’s the Rebels’ desire to play fast and operate tempo that’s the biggest adjustment.

“I got in shape for a no-huddle offense,” Griffin said. “That’s the biggest change.”

The terminology used at Oregon State and Ole Miss, Griffin said, is similar.

“I just have to pick up what it means and switch it in my head,” Griffin said.

Griffin had 86 carries for 488 yards and four touchdowns for Oregon State last season, helping the Beavers to a season that ended with a win over Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Rome, Ga., native said he brings a “change of pace” to the Ole Miss offense.

“I just want to show what I can do, honestly, at a bigger level,” Griffin said.