Hasz said decision to leave Arkansas for Ole Miss was 'no-brainer'

OXFORD — Once Luke Hasz decided to leave Arkansas and get into the transfer portal, Ole Miss emerged as an early favorite.

The subsequent visit to Oxford sealed the deal.

Hasz, who is teaming with Dae’Quan Wright to form one of the Southeastern Conference’s most dynamic tight end tandems at Ole Miss, said tight ends coach Joe Cox and Wright’s presence in Oxford were major selling points.

“Being able to compete with him and just the system that (Ole Miss offensive coordinator) Coach (Charlie) Weis and Coach (Lane) Kiffin have, I think it’s a great opportunity for us as tight ends to be used well in run-blocking and the pass game,” Hasz said.

Hasz caught five passes for 77 yards and a touchdown last season in the Razorbacks’ 63-31 loss to Ole Miss in Fayetteville. He said he remembered Ole Miss having a “tricky” defense under Pete Golding.

Hasz said that game, or his impressions of Ole Miss from that afternoon, didn’t factor into his decision. Neither, he said, did the decisions of his former Arkansas teammates Patrick Kutas and Jaylen Braxton to transfer to Ole Miss.

“That was an individual decision for all of us,” Hasz said, noting those were two of his best friends in the Arkansas program.

“It was a hard decision to leave,” Hasz said. “Ultimately it was best for my future. As soon as I got in, with all Ole Miss had to offer with Coach Cox being a quarterback in the past and just his knowledge of defenses and working with tight ends for a while, it was really a no-brainer.”

Kutas and Braxton being in Oxford with him has made the transition smoother.

“It’s really cool to have them here,” Hasz said, adding that he’s enjoyed his early days in Kiffin’s program. “The way he runs his program is exactly how the pros run it. I just like how he approaches everything. It’s to win and it’s just exciting to be here.”

Hasz caught 26 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns last season at Arkansas. He said Thursday he’s wanting to improve his run-blocking at Ole Miss and “continue to make explosive plays.”

“I feel like in this offense it’s really good for us as tight ends and receiver and running backs to make explosive plays,” Hasz said.

Ole Miss has two more weeks of spring practice. The Rebels open the season on Aug. 30 in Oxford versus Georgia State.