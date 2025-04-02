Ole Miss needs Luke Cheng healthy, productive as SEC play continues

OXFORD | Luke Cheng was somewhat overlooked when he committed to Ole Miss from Illinois State out of the transfer portal.

The shortstop buzz centered on incoming freshman Owen Paino – one of the top 10 SEC newcomers, per D1Baseball.com -- but at the midpoint of the season, Cheng’s steadiness is one of the Rebels most needed attributes.

The fifth-year senior hit a walk-off home run on Tuesday to run-rule Jackson State, his second long ball in his last three games, after hitting one home run in four seasons at Illinois State. He has a handicapped home run competition with Judd Utermark: which player can hit his respective jersey number first. Cheng is No. 3, and Utermark, the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder, wears No. 27 and has 10 home runs on the year.

It was at one home run for Cheng and nine for Utermark when the bet was made.

“I haven’t hit a lot in my career, as you know,” Cheng said. “We were both on the same pace, so we’ll see what happens.”

It’s a fun side plot, but it’s not the reason Cheng’s presence is valuable to the No. 9 Rebels (22-6, 6-3) as they head to Kentucky for a three-game set starting on Thursday.

While Paino has struggled with seven errors in 52 chances so far this season, Cheng has played well and found ways on base during his first, and only, season in the SEC.

Cheng is hitting .310 with a likely not sustainable 1.118 OPS through 49 plate appearances. His value is increased thanks to 10 hit by pitches and six walks, leading to a gaudy .532 on-base percentage. With the Rebels’ overall lineup tendency for strikeouts and fly balls, he’s been a nice addition to the back half of the lineup.

Health is the issue. Cheng was hit in the cheek by a pitch during the Arkansas series, causing him to miss nearly a week of action and potentially affected the outcome of the series finale, as the Razorbacks used two infield errors to mount a comeback and take the series.

Cheng and outfielder Mitchell Sanford ran into each other during the opening game of the Florida series last Thursday, and another collision during the weekend has him walking wounded with a side injury. He has pain while throwing across the field.

“We both tried to make a play, and my head hit some part of him, and his arm went into my side,” Cheng said colliding with Sanford. “Then the collision against Florida didn’t help. It’s been a rough few weeks, but I’m glad to be out here.

“I think it’s just something to deal with. I’m an older guy who doesn’t have a ton of games left, so being out here and a part of this, we’ll deal with it.”

Ole Miss started Brayden Randle at shortstop on Tuesday and brought Cheng in at second after Utermark felt some tightness in his hamstring while running to first base. The throws are shorter which might offer some marginal relief.

Cheng makes Ole Miss better, and keeping him functional is job one, as the games and injuries mount. He says he’ll be fine for Lexington. Ole Miss, especially at the moment, needs him.

“He’s been terrific,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “He helps us and gives us a lot in different ways. Just need to make sure he’s as good to go as he can be.”