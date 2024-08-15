PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1EWjlWMEZXUVkxJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

How did Henry Parrish perform at Miami before returning to Rebels?

Chase Parham • RebelGrove
Editor
@ChaseParham

Henry Parrish spent two seasons with Ole Miss before two years at Miami.

Now, he's back with the Rebels and running backs coach Kevin Smith, who he followed to the Hurricanes and back again to Oxford. Parrish is expected to help replace Quinshon Judkins, as the All-American transferred to Ohio State in the offseason.

Smith was the running backs coach at Miami in 2022. He was at Ole Miss in 2020 and 2021 and returned last season.

Parrish is expected to split carries with Ulysses Bentley and Rashad Amos. Logan Diggs, who transferred from LSU, is recovering from an ACL surgery but should be available during the season.

"It's not something where he looks, you know, 20 pounds different or something, but he's played a lot of football," Lane Kiffin said about Parrish's transfer back to Ole Miss. "He understands our system and understands football really well and has really good football intelligence."

Parrish rushed for 1,042 yards and 10 touchdowns over the past two seasons at Miami after rushing for 553 yards and three touchdowns for Ole Miss in 2021.

His best career season was 2023, as he ran for 628 yards on 100 carries with six touchdowns. The 24 rushes of 10 or more yards and 10 rushes of at least 15 yards were both career highs.

Parrish's best game last season was 11 carries for 111 yards versus Boston College. It was one of two games he scored two touchdowns.

"I've continued to learn the game (since being at Ole Miss the first time)," Parrish said. "Not going so fast and the stuff Coach Smith being with us with tempo and understanding how to handle it. The big thing is slowing down mentally."

Parrish's PFF College overall rating was higher both years at Miami compared to the two years at Ole Miss, maxing at 80.6 in 2022 when he also had the only two receiving touchdowns of his career.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder has three career fumbles in 448 total scrimmage touches.

"To finish it here and with Coach Smith, I'm excited about that," Parrish said. "They welcomed me back with open arms, and it feels like home again."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29sZW1pc3Mucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2hvdy1kaWQtaGVucnktcGFycmlzaC1wZXJmb3JtLWF0LW1pYW1p LWJlZm9yZS1yZXR1cm5pbmctdG8tcmViZWxzLSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGb2xlbWlzcy5yaXZh bHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmhvdy1kaWQtaGVucnktcGFycmlzaC1wZXJmb3Jt LWF0LW1pYW1pLWJlZm9yZS1yZXR1cm5pbmctdG8tcmViZWxzLSZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMTMyJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==