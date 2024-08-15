Henry Parrish spent two seasons with Ole Miss before two years at Miami.

Now, he's back with the Rebels and running backs coach Kevin Smith, who he followed to the Hurricanes and back again to Oxford. Parrish is expected to help replace Quinshon Judkins, as the All-American transferred to Ohio State in the offseason.

Smith was the running backs coach at Miami in 2022. He was at Ole Miss in 2020 and 2021 and returned last season.

Parrish is expected to split carries with Ulysses Bentley and Rashad Amos. Logan Diggs, who transferred from LSU, is recovering from an ACL surgery but should be available during the season.

"It's not something where he looks, you know, 20 pounds different or something, but he's played a lot of football," Lane Kiffin said about Parrish's transfer back to Ole Miss. "He understands our system and understands football really well and has really good football intelligence."

Parrish rushed for 1,042 yards and 10 touchdowns over the past two seasons at Miami after rushing for 553 yards and three touchdowns for Ole Miss in 2021.

His best career season was 2023, as he ran for 628 yards on 100 carries with six touchdowns. The 24 rushes of 10 or more yards and 10 rushes of at least 15 yards were both career highs.

Parrish's best game last season was 11 carries for 111 yards versus Boston College. It was one of two games he scored two touchdowns.

"I've continued to learn the game (since being at Ole Miss the first time)," Parrish said. "Not going so fast and the stuff Coach Smith being with us with tempo and understanding how to handle it. The big thing is slowing down mentally."

Parrish's PFF College overall rating was higher both years at Miami compared to the two years at Ole Miss, maxing at 80.6 in 2022 when he also had the only two receiving touchdowns of his career.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder has three career fumbles in 448 total scrimmage touches.

"To finish it here and with Coach Smith, I'm excited about that," Parrish said. "They welcomed me back with open arms, and it feels like home again."