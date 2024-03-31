OXFORD | Styles make fights is a boxing term, but it can apply to baseball, as well. Different roster makeups have certain advantages, and Kentucky posed a challenge for Ole Miss with its small-ball commitment even before the first pitch was thrown on Friday.

It was a knockout. And not just with bunts and stolen bases.

Kentucky run-ruled the Rebels, 15-1, on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep and hand Ole Miss its sixth SEC loss in the last seven games. The Wildcats outscored the Rebels 28-10 the past two days.

“We have to figure it out,” Mike Bianco said. “At the end of the day we talk about chemistry and leadership and all these different things, this when it tests you. When you’re awful and play bad and you don’t feel good, can you stick together? Can you stay in the fight?”

Ole Miss is 6–18 in its last 24 home league games. Two of those wins came against South Carolina two weeks ago. The Rebels have won two home SEC series wins dating back to the start of last season. Ole Miss has been swept at home four times during that stretch.

The Wildcats lead the SEC in stolen bases and sacrifices, and that method led to wins on Friday and Saturday because Ole Miss failed to play fundamental baseball. There were plenty of other reasons on Saturday, too.

The Rebels, in the two days combined, committed nine errors, two wild pitches, four passed balls, 12 walks (10 on Saturday) and three hit by pitches.

On Sunday, Kentucky ran Gunnar Dennis in the first inning with three hits and two walks. There was another five-run inning later, and Ole Miss had just two hits through six innings. Two more came in the seventh just before the final outs.

The Wildcats entered the weekend last in the SEC in home runs but hit seven on the weekend in scoring 37 runs in the series. It wasn’t because of one area; it was a beatdown.

Kentucky, now 8-1 in the league and 24-4 overall, knows exactly who it is. The style is disruptive, and the Wildcats are fundamentally sound. It might not be effective against teams with above average defenders, but the Rebels were anything but while also struggling with body language and poise.

Ole Miss hasn’t shown a positive identity in six of the last seven conference games. The Rebels aren’t winning consistently in any area, and the path to wins seems one-note at the moment.

They weren’t the tougher, cleaner, better or composed team on the field the three days.

A trip to No. 1 Arkansas is up next. Likely SEC Pitcher of the Year Hagan Smith will be on the mound on Thursday. After that is Mississippi State. Ole Miss hasn’t won a series in Oxford against MSU since 2015.

The league waits for no one. Ole Miss has been run-ruled three times in its last six conference games. The Rebels are 9-30 in their last 39 conference games.

There was a players-only meeting in right field once Bianco finished his postgame comments. The issue are obvious. How to solve them may be tougher to diagnose.

“We haven’t played well, and there’s no excuse for it,” Bianco said. “That’s on me. That’s on the team. We have to be better to compete in this league, and we haven’t.”