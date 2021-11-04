Mark and his mom: How a dream final season at Ole Miss took shape

MORE: WHAT HE SAID, WHAT HE MEANT | THE MAILBAG, EDITION 156 OXFORD | Sykie Bradwell was standing in the kitchen when her son walked in one day during spring 2020. COVID-19 was just beginning its assault on the United States, sending uncertainty through all aspects of the nation, and college football wasn’t immune to that chaos. Mark Robinson was home from Southeast Missouri, seemingly set to wait and see if there would be an FCS season come fall. Or so Bradwell thought. But instead, when Robinson walked in, his mother could tell something was on his mind. He didn’t tarry with words or have to work up the fortitude to throw some more uncertainty her way. Instead he went right to the what and why. Robinson, who started his career at Presbyterian (his only offer out of high school) and had 191 carries, 909 yards and 11 touchdowns at running back at Southeast Missouri, over two seasons, wanted to transfer. She asked why, of course, since he only had one year left, and his answer has stuck with her, a worry about not fulfilling potential that looks more like a roadmap in hindsight. “He said he didn’t want to regret not doing something that he has a chance to do now,” Bradwell remembers. “He told me he didn’t want to go years down the line and wonder why he did this or didn’t do that. He wanted to do more.” A year and a half later, Robinson isn’t at the same school or the same position. He’s a valuable linebacker for 15th-ranked Ole Miss, as the Rebels head into the final month of the regular season beginning with Liberty at 11 a.m. Saturday. Robinson is the team’s top tackler over the past four games, was nominated for a national award this week, and he’s a vital cog in a defense that’s shown improvement from a season ago and as the year has progressed. Robinson’s path to Oxford wasn’t a straight line, and even once on campus, the wait featured more obstacles and plenty of resolve to trust the plan. Trust that it would all be worth it and trust that he’s where he’s supposed to be. “It’s kind of been a dream to me,” Bradwell said. “ I question a lot of things and I question him about what he’s doing differently and he says, “I’m just putting in the work, Mama. I am putting in the work.’”

'At that moment he knew what he was up against'

Robinson transferred to Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia, and during one of the first days of football practice, he ran into Otis Reese — literally. The two had a collision and both needed to leave the field. They nodded at each other — out of respect, Robinson said — and it was the start of a close friendship. “Ever since that moment we’ve been working out together and building that bond,” Robinson said. Reese, a four-star safety, signed with Georgia in 2018 and played in 25 games for the Bulldogs over two seasons before transferring to Ole Miss. It was Reese who planted the seed to Robinson when things first shut down in 2020. The two were working out back in Georgia, and Reese told Robinson Ole Miss would be a good fit for him. Subscribe: Click here to subscribe to RebelGrove.com At first he was skeptical, knowing the SEC was a significant step up, and Robinson would have to be a walk-on when he arrived, putting faith in a new place with no guarantees and causing his family some financial hardship in the process. That day in the kitchen, Robinson explained to Bradwell what a walk-on was and asked her if paying for school was possible. She told him she would pray on it, and that, yes, she could do that for him to pursue a final season with the Rebels. Robinson applied to get into Ole Miss, and the email came in shortly after that, the first tangible evidence of what was ahead. “At that time I was working at night and he came in my room that morning and his eyes were filled with water and I asked him what was wrong and he said he got in,” Bradwell said. “At that moment he knew what he was up against and what he had to do to earn a scholarship and spot on the team.”

'If you do what you need to do, I'll take care of my part'

There’s an adrenaline that comes with the possibilities of a new place and a new environment, possibilities that exist out on the horizon if things go well. But the reality of the days eventually set in long before potential is reached. There would be an SEC football season in 2020, with the league playing only conference games inside partly-filled venues, but Robinson was ineligible due to NCAA transfer rules. It would ultimately be a blessing in disguise because Robinson came to Oxford as a running back, and his final season would have been spent on special teams, at best, and behind a trio of talented backs who had a head start in all ways. Robinson would later say his initial plan was to take Snoop’s job, referring to Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner, a bruiser who has 10 rushing touchdowns in 2021. Robinson showed up every day in fall 2020 trying to be noticed in any positive way. He knew special teams could be a path to playing time and a professional career and his offensive options were limited, so he put work in with every unit they would let him practice with. His energy tackling and chasing down returners presented the Ole Miss coaching staff with an idea, one he rejected the first couple times it was mentioned. “My mindset is I have one year and just running the ball isn’t good enough,” Robinson said. “I had to show I would do anything. Only so many guys on the roster and on special teams I could show my value and what I could do… My initial reaction (to switching to linebacker) was that you guys must be crazy. They kept asking me and I kept turning it down. But then I saw the opportunity on the defense and maybe a future. As opposed to so many running backs and only one football.” Robinson switched sides of the ball, but it was far from glamorous. With the NCAA sticking with his ineligibility, he spent the fall on the service team, giving the Ole Miss starting offense looks they would see for each upcoming game. Reese was back there with Robinson, as the NCAA would keep him off the field until the final three games of the 2020 season. “You have to make the best out of every situation,” Robinson said. “We were there to be on the field and get better." Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin noted that Reese, Robinson and Navy transfer Jake Springer may have been the best defensive players on the roster, but none were eligible that first season. Earning Kiffin’s appreciation was a vote of confidence, but it didn’t solve the dog days of that fall when a walk-on scout team player is a part of the team in most ways but isn’t in some vital ones when it comes to morale. Robinson didn’t travel or dress with the team. He felt the burden of his decision to forego the scholarship at SEMO in order to chase this SEC. Bradwell was out of work for a portion of that fall, and a family member became ill and then passed away. Robinson questioned what he was doing to his family. “It was very emotional for us to a point and getting rough financially,” Bradwell said. “Very difficult and it did get to a point where he said Mom ‘if it’s too much then I’ll transfer close by.’ I told him no, that we’ll make it work and figure it out. ‘I don’t care if I have to get into my 401k, if you do what you need to do, I’ll take care of my part.’ “I’m so proud of him and it’s very hard being away from your family and that’s all you know. Especially Thanksgiving season because it’s very big for our family and he hasn’t been home since he’s been in college. His dad passed in November (in 2018). It’s a tough month for him, and he stuck it all out.”

'Tears were in my eyes...'

Spring and summer bring about renewal and a fresh perspective in many ways. For Robinson, he entered spring practice eager to test his new position and eligible to compete for a spot. The work ethic and ability that got him noticed when he arrived on campus remained. It was apparent he would factor into the 2021 Ole Miss defense, and after he performed well for those few weeks heading into summer workouts, one of his goals came true on June 18. Ole Miss strength coach Wilson Love asked the Rebels huddled following a workout who among them is acting uncommon. Reese stood up, singled out Robinson and told him he loved him and that he’s on scholarship. HIs teammates surrounded him cheering and yelling. Robinson then called his mother. “He never calls in the day time,” Bradwell said. “I was standing in my boss’ office and I had to take it and I screamed so loud. Tears were in my eyes and I said ‘Mark got his scholarship.’ (Co-workers) knew what we were dealing with.”

Robinson with his friends and family in Auburn

'Don't let anybody tell you that you can't do it'