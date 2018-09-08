OXFORD — Ole Miss’ defense has a talent issue. There’s no disputing that, and the only people who have disputed that over the past couple of years are media who wear the same laundry as the team they cover. That said, blaming Saturday’s performance on a talent disparity is at least slightly disingenuous. Southern Illinois is an FCS opponent. The Salukis had a solid plan Saturday, sure, but what happened in the first half to Ole Miss’ defense on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium simply can’t happen. It was, in the words of former Ole Miss athletic director Pete Boone, unacceptable. Southern Illinois scored touchdowns on its first three offensive possessions Saturday and added a field goal on its fourth. Disappointed at having to settle for three points on a drive, the Salukis’ fifth drive went 75 yards on six plays before ending with another touchdown. The sixth drive was even more efficient. Southern Illinois needed three plays to go another 75 yards and put up another seven points. In short, it was a blitzkrieg. The numbers were just embarrassing. The Salukis rolled up 191 yards of total offense — in the first quarter. By halftime, Southern Illinois had posted 386 yards of total offense. Three hundred and eighty-six. The Salukis averaged 8.98 yards per play in the first half. Ole Miss, obviously, didn’t cause a turnover, sack a quarterback or anything. For Ole Miss, it had to be humiliating. For fans, it had to be sobering, among other things. The first half was historically bad. For a recap:

Ole Miss is going to be the only school to allow 300 yards and 30 points to an FCS school TWICE in a HALF over the past 15 years. (Northwestern State 2nd half) — Dylan Edwards (@DylanEdwards77) September 8, 2018

Per @DylanEdwards77 this is the most points an SEC team has ever given up to an FCS opponent in a half. SIU up 38-35 with 49 ticks left till half. — Chase Parham (@RivalsChase) September 8, 2018

Actually, I'm confident saying it's the second-most points ever allowed in a half by an FBS school against an FCS school. North Texas allowed 45 to Presbyterian so that's like Dimaggio's 56 — Dylan Edwards (@DylanEdwards77) September 8, 2018

The news gets worse going forward. Ole Miss plays host to No. 1 Alabama next Saturday evening. Assuming the Crimson Tide watches film, they’re liable to arrive in Oxford sometime Sunday afternoon. They would be forgiven if they’re chomping at the bit. Let’s keep this real: Without Jaylon Jones on the active roster, there’s not a shutdown-caliber cornerback available. The safeties are adequate but there are no stars. Kevontae’ Ruggs, a true freshman who sat out Saturday still suffering from the effects of a concussion suffered against Texas Tech a week ago in Houston, is the best linebacker on campus. The defensive line, which lost Breeland Speaks and Marquis Haynes to the NFL, looked like a unit without a playmaker Saturday. Oh, and there’s no depth at all. There’s a lot to dissect. Southern Illinois had clearly watched film. The Salukis attacked Ole Miss’ linebackers in space, using the Rebels’ aggressiveness against the run to their advantage. Mis-direction, play-fakes and play-action all worked. Receivers won one-on-ones. The worst news, at least from Saturday: Southern Illinois put up those numbers against a quarterback with an average arm and against a receiving corps that certainly didn’t pop off the proverbial page.

Live look at Bama watching tape of this Ole Miss game in preparation for next week pic.twitter.com/BVeTM6uXVs — Kathryn Elise (@KathrynEliseH) September 8, 2018