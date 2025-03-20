McCready: North Carolina's presence makes Friday even bigger for Ole Miss

Four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar is fresh off a trip to Ole Miss, and he has at least one more spring visit upcoming
For Matthew Murrell and Jaemyn Brakefield, this NCAA Tournament is validation for their patience
North Carolina heard the criticism on Sunday. The Tar Heels are focused on Ole Miss, however, not proving others wrong
Does perception matter in the NCAA tourney? For Ole Miss, facing UNC on Friday, the answer just might be yes
Chase Parham talks college baseball and a little bit of SEC basketball with Chris Lee of Southeastern 16.
Four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar is fresh off a trip to Ole Miss, and he has at least one more spring visit upcoming
For Matthew Murrell and Jaemyn Brakefield, this NCAA Tournament is validation for their patience
North Carolina heard the criticism on Sunday. The Tar Heels are focused on Ole Miss, however, not proving others wrong