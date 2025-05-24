McCready: Stop the debate, for it's over

HOOVER, Alabama — I know it’s en vogue to debate, well, everything these days.

Where there’s no drama to be had, it’s generated. The concept has made Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith, among others, rich beyond their wildest dreams.

Maybe I’m just taking too logical of a look at Ole Miss’ NCAA Tournament regional hosting chances. Maybe my experience covering these things and following these annual conversations is clouding my judgement this time around.

We’ll find out Sunday, one way or the other. It shouldn’t be a difficult decision.

Ole Miss entered the day Saturday projected as one of the 16 host seeds by both Baseball America and D1 Baseball. Per D1’s Mark Etheridge, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, UCLA, Southern Miss, TCU and Dallas Baptist were basically battling for three final host bids.

I’d be bad at the debate business. I think Ole Miss clinched a host site on Wednesday night when it finished off Florida just before midnight in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. If there was any lingering doubt, the Rebels, at least in my opinion, obliterated it by defeating Arkansas Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals. Just in case, however, Ole Miss certainly took any decision the selection committee had to make off the table.

Ole Miss defeated LSU Saturday here in Hoover, 2-0, clinching a spot in Sunday’s tournament title game versus Vanderbilt, which whipped Tennessee, 10-0, earlier Saturday.

Ole Miss, now 40-18, is hosting. Period. There’s simply no justification for a decision to the contrary. The Rebels lead the nation in Quad 1 wins. They’re 6-4 against the top five teams in RPI. LSU entered the day No. 9 in RPI. Ole Miss was No. 15. Do the math.

Frankly, it’s time to shift the conversation from what does Ole Miss need to do to host to what does Ole Miss need to do to get to Omaha.

The Rebels’ pitching staff seems to have found its groove in recent weeks, even with the oblique injury suffered by Mason Nichols. Hunter Elliott and Riley Maddox give Ole Miss a strong one-two punch at the front of the rotation. Mason Morris, Connor Spencer, Will McCausland and Gunnar Dennis have all flashed recently out of the bullpen.

Austin Hawley had a strong throw from catcher Saturday to nab an LSU baserunner. Luke Hill had a web gem at third base to rob LSU’s Michael Braswell III of a double.

The Rebels’ offense can go quiet for extended periods — it did so on Friday versus Arkansas and again Saturday against LSU — but there are enough power hitters to run the ball out of the ballpark and enough veteran clutch to take advantage of miscues when the opponent makes them.

An error opened the door for Ole Miss Friday in the first inning against Arkansas and an errant pickoff attempt by LSU starter Jaden Noot did the same Saturday. On both occasions, Ole Miss capitalized. It’s what winning teams do, regardless of the venue in which they play.

But venue was the big topic of conversation around Ole Miss the last few days. Where will Ole Miss open NCAA Tournament play? I think we all know that answer now.

Oxford.