PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EWjlWMEZXUVkxJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURaOVYwRldRWTEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1EWjlWMEZXUVkxJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Dart ready for adversity

Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

Monday’s and Tuesday’s practice reports are presented by Southern Q-Sauce. Ole Miss grads Hunter and Mimi Simpson formed Southern Q-Sauce craft barbecue sauce. Southern Q-Sauce is crafted by hand in small batches to capture that tangy, sweet and smoky taste with just enough heat. The original recipe features the Deep South flavors of apple cider vinegar, sweet brown sugar, tomato and hickory. It’s a blend of Tennessee, Mississippi and the Carolinas with a sweet, smoky finish.

Southern Q-Sauce also has a variety of rubs — from Ole Faithful, which is an all-purpose rub, to Ole Smokey, Honey Pecan, The Clucker and The Longhorn. Whether you’re a professional pit-master or an occasional backyard chef, Southern Q-Sauce has the sauces and rubs to have your friends and family coming back for more.

Check it our for yourself. Go to www.SouthernQSauce.com and use the discount code REBELGROVE for 15 percent off your order.

Jaxson Dart
Jaxson Dart (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)
Advertisement

OXFORD -- Jaxson Dart, as one would expect, is excited about the season that begins Saturday.

After all, he’s the starting quarterback on a team ranked No. 6 nationally, one that is a consensus opinion to make the 12-team College Football Playoff this December. He’s getting some talk nationally about his candidacy for the Heisman Trophy and NFL scouts are watching him closely, evaluating just how high he might be drafted next April.

However, Dart is excited for when something goes wrong, not for when everything goes right.

“I'm really excited to face adversity,” Dart said Monday as Ole Miss officially began game-week preparations for Saturday’s 6 p.m. opener versus Furman at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. “I think that's something I'm actually really looking forward to and seeing how our team handles it. I felt like last year that's what made our team what it was is us being able to block out the noises, block out the storms and just weather it all. I think that was what really set us apart last year.

"So I'm excited to, you know, face adversity this year and see how our team responds. And, you know, I think that the ceiling for our team is so high. So I think that in those times, it's really going to tell what kind of team we are.”

Dart threw for 3,364 yards and 23 touchdowns last season, adding 389 yards and eight touchdowns rushing. A year later, the Rebels boast a rebuilt offensive line, a stacked wide receiver room, depth at tight end and a world of experience.

“I'm really excited about this season,” Dart said. “First of all, I'm really excited for the possibilities it can bring. I feel like I’ve worked, you know, as hard as I can this offseason, put myself in the best situation and I know what level that I need to play at first to reach those goals. And I think that's really just something I'm excited about.

“You know, I'm going to push to be the best that I can be and do whatever it takes for our team in the best situation. But honestly, I'm just really fortunate to have the receivers and the offensive line and just the gadgets that I have around me to just be the point guard and get those guys the ball because they're the ones that's going to make plays.”

Dart and the Rebels will be playing Saturday without two-time All-Southeastern Conference running back Quinshon Judkins, who transferred to Ohio State in January. The Rebels return Ulysses Bentley IV, who rushed for 540 yards a season ago, and added a trio of transfers to the mix. Dart said he’s been pleased with the results during preseason camp.

“I've been stoked about it,” Dart said. “When you bring in a new running back room entirely, pretty much it's fun to kind of see what those guys can do. And with what we lost, it brought in a lot of opportunities for guys to step up, and I think they've done an amazing job and it's actually been some production that I'm very thrilled to have. And I think that when you're just a quarterback and you can have a strong run game, it just makes everything so much easier. So just watching those guys compete each and every day has been a lot of fun. And then they're all tremendously talented so they can do a lot of things with the ball in their hand. I'm excited for that room, and I think it's probably the most underrated part of our team this year.”

Dart is also excited about the Rebels’ defense, one that was bolstered by the nation’s top-ranked transfer portal haul. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has indicated that the defense has gotten the best of the offense in scrimmages this month, and Dart said he’s excited to see another set of foes on the other side of the ball Saturday.

“We feel like we're playing against the best each and every day,” Dart said. “Our defensive line is extremely deep and they're very talented, so we're able to go against that every single day in practice. It just really makes the whole team a lot better because you're playing against the best every day. They definitely stole the show for the first two scrimmages.

“They just have so many talented guys on that side of the ball and they mesh really well together. A lot of guys can play in a lot of different spots, makes it really hard to stop, and they bring so many different looks.

So honestly, I'm happy to go play against another defense because it's been tough going against them.”

JJ Pegues
JJ Pegues (Brett Davis/USA Today Sports)

Pegues humbled by Mullins honor: Ole Miss senior defensive tackle JJ Pegues was named the winner of the 2024 Chucky Mullins Courage Award late last week.

The Oxford native became the 34th recipient in the 35-year history of the award. For the 2024 season, Pegues plans to wear Mullins' No. 38 jersey for home games while donning his original No. 89 jersey with a 38 patch on the road.

“I mean, it means everything,” Pegues said Monday. “Me just growing up here and just hearing about the award at so young of an age, I mean, it just means the world to be able to honor him, his legacy, and to be able to keep it going. …My dad played college football (at Arkansas State) and he was (number) 89 and always in high school. I always wanted to be 89 just to represent him and the things he did for me.

“So I just felt like just to honor him as well on the road. And obviously, I wanted to wear the 38. So give the community what they want and what I want and just wear it at home.”

Pegues said he remembered being inspired by another previous winner, former Ole Miss and NFL star Marquis Haynes.

“I remember just watching him and the way he played and he just played relentless and just never gave up that mentality,” Pegues said. “And that's what I want to bring here, just never give up and no matter the circumstance, just keep going.”

Pegues, who began his career at Auburn, said he feels no extra pressure going into this highly anticipated season.

“I mean, we’re just the same guys,” Pegues said. “You know, we put our pants on like everyone else doing. We just know that at the end of the day, this team got what we got, and we all we need. And at the end of the day, that’s. I mean, like I said, y'all, that's all we need. So I wouldn't say it's just extra pressure on us, but we know the goal and we know what we want.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29sZW1pc3Mucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL21vbmRheS1yZXBvcnQtcHJlc2VudGVkLWJ5LXNvdXRoZXJuLXEt c2F1Y2UtZ2FtZS13ZWVrLWhhcy1hcnJpdmVkIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24o KSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlw dCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3Jp cHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBl dmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0 aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5j b20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVm b3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8 aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9j MT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZvbGVtaXNzLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbW9uZGF5LXJlcG9ydC1wcmVzZW50ZWQtYnktc291 dGhlcm4tcS1zYXVjZS1nYW1lLXdlZWstaGFzLWFycml2ZWQmYzU9MjAyMjcz MzEzMiZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwh LS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=