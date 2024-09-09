Check it our for yourself. Go to www.SouthernQSauce.com and use the discount code REBELGROVE for 15 percent off your order.

OXFORD — No. 5 Ole Miss has rolled so far this season, blowing out Furman and Middle Tennessee by a combined score of 128-3.

Ole Miss leads the FBS in rushing defense (27 yards per game) and is No. 3 nationally in tackles for loss (25). Offensively, the Rebels are No. 1 nationally in yards per game, scoring offense, passing offense and plays that gain more than 20 yards.

Of course, the Rebels haven’t left the friendly confines of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, nor have they played a Power-4 opponent. That changes Saturday when Ole Miss travels to Winston-Salem, N.C., to face ACC foe Wake Forest (1-1).

“I think it's going to be a great measure because these first two weeks we've been playing FCS teams,” Ole Miss defensive end Princely Umanmielen said. “So I think it's just going to be a great test to see where we are. But I feel like weekend and week out, we go into the game with the same mentality. No matter who we play, we going to go into wait for us to try to dominate just like we have these past two weeks.”

The Rebels didn’t allow a point for the first 89 minutes and 45 seconds of the season before surrendering a field goal Saturday. Still, Umanmielen said Monday, there is plenty to work on.

“We are just only two games into the season,” Umanmielen said. “We’ve got just a little more stuff we need to clean up to be like truly elite at every single phase of the defense. But I think so far we've been doing pretty good.”

Umanmielen has three tackles, one sack and four quarterback hurries so far this season. He spent much of preseason camp recovering from an offseason labrum surgery and mastering Pete Golding’s defensive scheme.

“Just playing fast and with fast physical with a lot of effort, you know, I want to show that I can play with the same effort throughout the entire game,” Umanmielen said. “During camp, you have to learn a whole bunch of plays and stuff like that. But, you know, when you go into the game week, game plan and stuff like that, it's not like we have a set amount of plays that we're gonna run.

“So it's gotten much, much simpler. I still have had to have a couple of extra meetings with my coaches just to learn the real insides and outs of it so I can play really, really fast. But yeah, I've gotten to understand much better earlier.”