Tuesday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Pounds ready for rivalry

Tuesday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Pounds ready for rivalry

Tuesday Report: Pounds embracing LSU rivalry, John Saunders Jr., Yam Banks, praise from Kelly, LSU injury update

 • Neal McCready
What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net

What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net

What Lane Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe -- what he meant during Monday's press conference.

 • Neal McCready
Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Time for a showdown

Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Time for a showdown

Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Offense without Harris, Ivey focused on now, two Rebels honored

 • Neal McCready
Ole Miss Snap Count Analysis: South Carolina

Ole Miss Snap Count Analysis: South Carolina

Who played, how much and what were the key stats in Saturday's win over Carolina?

 • Chase Parham
McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

10 Thoughts: Ole Miss answers after a difficult week, TJ Dottery, SEC chaos, Sean Pedulla, MLB, NBA and more

 • Neal McCready

Published Oct 10, 2024
MPW Digital Extra, pres. by Rustic Revivals: Magnolia Bowl, Vandy and more
On this edition of MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals Furniture Co., Neal McCready gets you ready for another huge weekend in the Southeastern Conference.

First, he talks with ESPN Baton Rouge's Matt Moscona about Saturday night's showdown between No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 13 LSU.

Then he talks with VandySports.com's/Southeastern14.com's Chris Lee about Vanderbilt's amazing season, Saturday night's game in Lexington between the Commodores and Kentucky and more.

Then he has his weekly visit with Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz, previewing the weekend ahead in college football and the NFL.

MPW Digital Extra is presented by Rustic Revivals. Based out of Flowood, Mississippi, Rustic Revivals builds tables and other furniture by hand with locally sourced lumber. The husband and wife team of Josh and Ashley Pierce specialize in custom-ordered tables, beds, dressers, coffee tables, bookshelves, decorative cabinets and chairs. They also have a limited selection of ready for pickup pieces available in their shop. Rustic Revivals delivers within 250 miles of Flowood and all pieces are sealed for protection. Podcast listeners can take 10 percent off their purchase by using the code REBELS10. The QR code is on the YouTube stream. Go to rusticrevivalsms.com or facebook.com/rusticrevivalsms or @rusticrevivals on Instagram. You can also order directly by calling 228-217-1243 or email rusticrevivals@gmail.com.

