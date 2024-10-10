MPW Digital Extra, pres. by Rustic Revivals: Magnolia Bowl, Vandy and more

On this edition of MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals Furniture Co., Neal McCready gets you ready for another huge weekend in the Southeastern Conference.

First, he talks with ESPN Baton Rouge's Matt Moscona about Saturday night's showdown between No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 13 LSU.

Then he talks with VandySports.com's/Southeastern14.com's Chris Lee about Vanderbilt's amazing season, Saturday night's game in Lexington between the Commodores and Kentucky and more.

Then he has his weekly visit with Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz, previewing the weekend ahead in college football and the NFL.