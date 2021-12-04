Murrell makes hometown team pay in Rebels' win over Memphis

OXFORD — Matthew Murrell wasn’t heavily recruited by Memphis.

The Memphis native wasn’t exactly heartbroken. He didn’t feel the Tigers’ program was a good fit, so he signed with Ole Miss.

On Saturday, Murrell made Memphis pay for its snub. Murrell scored 19 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out two assists in Ole Miss’ 67-63 win over No. 19 Memphis.

“This game definitely meant a little bit more to me,” Murrell said. “I grew up around all those guys and I grew up playing against Coach Penny (Hardaway). It was definitely a big game for me.”

Murrell was 4-for-9 from the 3-point line and 7-for-9 from the free throw line. Jarkel Joiner added 20 points, five rebounds and an assist to propel Ole Miss.

“Each game, I’m gaining more and more confidence,” Murrell said. “My teammates and my coaching staff are helping me out, telling me to be more confident.”

Ole Miss improved to 6-2 with the win. Memphis lost for the third straight game and fell to 5-3.

Ole Miss led by 11 with 2:59 left. However, an injury to Robert Allen and foul trouble from Jaemyn Brakefield led to a shrunk rotation and increased fatigue. Memphis pulled to within two points in the final minute but Nysier Brooks made three of four free throws to clinch the Rebels’ win.

“It was just kind of some toughness,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said, singling out forward Luis Rodriguez, who had six points and four rebounds in a gritty effort.

Allen went down with an apparent knee injury early in the second half. Davis said the injury could be “serious,” adding Allen will have an MRI performed Sunday.

“We fought a lot,” Davis said. “Luis had four (fouls). Jaemyn had four. Robert Allen was out. We went small. We went four guards and we were just hanging on. …We just kind of found some different ways to get things done.”

Ole Miss forced 20 turnovers and made 23 of 29 free throws. The Rebels shot just 35.3 percent from the floor and just 30.8 percent from the 3-point line. However, Davis liked a lot of what he saw from his offense, especially Murrell’s aggressiveness.

“We ran some set plays for him,” Davis said. “Then our guys found him. I even thought he missed some good looks. I just thought he played great. I thought he really defended really well. Some guys, their timeline and path is different than others’. …We have tried to instill some confidence in Matt. Matt has stayed confident as a shooter. We’re trying to concentrate on defending and 50-50 balls. The basketball gods are sure kind to guys who do those kinds of things. His practice habits are getting better. He’s shooting with confidence and boy, he’s sure got a pretty stroke.”

Davis mentioned Memphis phenom guard Emoni Bates. The 17-year-old was old to seven points and four rebounds in 22 minutes of action. DeAndre Williams led Memphis with 13 points. Earl Timberlake added 11.

Allen’s injury could end up being a critical moment for Ole Miss. Allen had four points and three rebounds in 15:40 Saturday, but he has been critical for the Rebels, always doing the little things that don’t show up in box scores.

“He’s kind of a staple of who we are from a toughness standpoint,” Davis said.

Without Allen, Brakefield’s role gets bigger. So does Sammy Hunter’s. Ole Miss will also play small more often, and once Daeshun Ruffin returns in a couple of weeks from a broken hand, he will be asked to do more.

“You hate it but you just have to fight through it and keep these guys working,” Davis said.

Ole Miss faces Western Kentucky Saturday in Atlanta.