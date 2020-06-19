RebelGrove - NCAA hands Ole Miss baseball significant blow if state flag isn't changed

OXFORD | The NCAA dropped a tangible, significant stipulation into the Mississippi state flag debate on Friday, ruling that Mississippi schools can’t host merit-based postseason tournaments until the flag is changed.

That includes baseball regionals and super regionals, which would cripple the Division I programs in the state from recruiting, competitive advantage, economic and other standpoints. Ole Miss has hosted 12 total regionals and super regionals since 2004 including regionals the past two postseasons.

This ruling is equal to a bomb going off with the nationally competitive baseball programs in the state, as it would be impossible to recruit at the same level without the chance to host postseason tournaments.The Rebels have advanced to super regional play six of the nine times they have hosted a regional but have never advanced to the super regional play away from home.

Regionals and super regionals are also a component in Ole Miss’ revenue. The university netted on average $210,000 during each of the regionals in 2018 and 2019. That money typically funds minor improvements and other aesthetics around Swayze Field.

“Now is the time for the state of Mississippi to come together and make a change,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said Friday. “Our university hasn’t flown the state flag for several years on our campus, and it would be unfortunate for our players to earn the right to play at home in the postseason and to have that taken away because of an issue that is out of their control.”

There’s been renewed conversation in recent weeks and months regarding a flag design change that would remove the Confederate battle emblem, but momentum had seemingly stalled in the legislature in the past days. Ole Miss hasn’t flown the state flag on campus since 2016.

One Mississippi legislator told RebelGrove.com on Friday that while the flag conversation was still alive prior to Thursdays and Fridays events, this “certainly moved the needed more in that direction. To what extent, we’ll see.”

The deadline for the Mississippi legislature to introduce a bill has passed, but with two-third vote in both the house and senate chambers, the rules could be suspended for a bill to be introduced. Then, a majority would be needed to pass legislation for a flag change.

“There is no place in college athletics or the world for symbols or acts of discrimination and oppression,” said Michael V. Drake, chair of the board and president of the Ohio State University. “We must continually evaluate ways to protect and enhance the championship experience for college athletes. Expanding the Confederate flag policy to all championships is an important step by the NCAA to further provide a quality experience for all participants and fans.”

The NCAA, in 2001, passed restrictions for postseason play in Mississippi as it pertained to pre-determined sites, but it didn’t include merit-based hosting.

Thursday was a critical day in this movement as SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement that the lack of a flag change would cause the conference to consider eliminating SEC Championships from being held in the state.

Shortly after, Ole Miss chancellor Glenn Boyce and athletics director Keith Carter supported Sankey’s statement.

“The University of Mississippi community concluded years ago that the Confederate battle flag did not represent many of our core values, such as civility and respect for others,” Boyce and Carter said jointly. “In 2015, the university stopped flying the state flag over our campus. Mississippi needs a flag that represents the qualities about our state that unties us, not those that still divide us.”

Also on Thursday more than 20 former and current athletes from Mississippi schools co-signed letter asking for the NCAA’s new decision. Josh Christian, who played for Mike Bianco in 2001 and 2002, was the lone Ole Miss baseball player to sign the letter.