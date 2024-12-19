Neal's Picks, presented by Kizer Flooring: CFP + Bowls

10 Thoughts: Failure or proof of concept? Plus, portal strategy, Heisman, SEC hoops, Burton Webb, links and more
Ole Miss cruised to another December win Saturday, easily handling Southern Miss, 77-46, at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Ole Miss landed yet another Arkansas transfer early Saturday, picking up a commitment from tight end Luke Hasz
Ole Miss added to its transfer portal haul late Friday, landing a commitment from former Arkansas CB Jaylon Braxton
Marshall transfer LB discusses his visit to Ole Miss
