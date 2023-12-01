NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- It's Championship Week and we have ourselves a four-man race. Four of us are separated by just one game. Thank goodness this is a scoreboard business and we're not dependent on committees, style points or some subjective judgment. We don't even have an hour-long waste of oxygen on TV every Tuesday night. No, we at Neal's Picks fight it out on the proverbial field. Every week counts. The College Football Playoff could learn a thing or two from us. On to the picks...

Advertisement

Neal's Picks is presented by Service Specialists staffing and recruiting agency. They have been connecting great job opportunities to candidates since 1967. Are you on the job hunt? Whether you are seeking an entry level position or are a seasoned professional, they have opportunities across the board. Whether you’re in IT, engineering, dentistry, accounting, law, manufacturing, human resources or maybe you don’t even know what you’re looking for, they can help you. Service Specialists’ goal is to, get to know you, your strengths and see what you’re looking for in your next career move to find you the right fit. Using Service Specialists is free for the candidate, and all conversations are kept confidential, so you have nothing to lose by giving them a call! Is your company is looking to hire quality, hard to find talent? Service Specialists can help! Keep in mind that payment of service is solely contingent on if you decide to hire a candidate that they send. You have nothing to lose, so give Will, Sydney or Kelsey a call at 662-832-5138 or check out their new and improved website at servicespecialistsltd.com.

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 10-1 overall, 4-7 ATS Chase Parham: 10-1 overall, 6-5 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 10-1 overall, 3-8 ATS Brian Rippee: 10-1 overall, 4-7 ATS Michael Luker: 9-2 overall, 3-8 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 113-27 overall, 64-63 ATS Chase Parham: 113-27 overall, 63-64 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 112-28 overall, 64-63 ATS Brian Rippee: 109-31 overall, 63-64 ATS Michael Luker: 113-27 overall, 54-73 ATS

All rankings via Associated Press

All gambling lines via DraftKings

All times listed Central Standard Time

Friday's games

No matter what happens Friday, New Mexico State will always have this glorious, joyful, happy, exuberant, comically funny moment on the Plains on a day where at least the bird flew well and the prayer oval once again, even after multiple tweets from beat reporters, produced no fruit of substance. (Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK)

New Mexico State +11 at No. 20 Liberty, Conference USA Championship Game, 6 p.m., CBSSN Neal McCready: I don't hate this money line at all, but I love the line. Neal's Pick: Liberty 31, New Mexico State 27 Chase Parham: I'm just pulling for New Mexico State here. I have no real reason for it or anything, but it seems like the play here. It's a lot of points. Frankly, I like the money line to give New Mexico State a shot at the win here. Parham's Pick: New Mexico State 27, Liberty 24 Jeffrey Wright: Out of respect for what the fine men of Los (Las?) Cruces did for me and my family on November 18, 2023, I owe them. I also think the can cover here by holding the ball and frustrating Liberty. Pavia was still splitting time when these two teams first met, and he is a much better player now. WRIGHT’S PICK: LIBERTY 31, THE CHILDREN OF GOD 24 Brian Rippee: Jamie Chadwell wouid rather hang out with the Falwell's pool guy than live in Starkville, Mississippi. Do I blame him? No, I do not. Rippee's Pick: Liberty 35, New Mexico State 24 Michael Luker: I guess I'll take the points here. This was a 16 point game earlier in the year, but I have a feeling New Mexico State is playing with a lot more confidence now. Luker’s Pick: Liberty 27 NMSU 20

It's fitting, really, that this is the next picture. (Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 5 Oregon -9 vs. No. 3 Washington, Pac 12 Conference Championship Game, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, 7 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: I just think Oregon is playing at an elite level right now. Neal's Pick: Oregon 41, Washington 27 Chase Parham: Chaos is the play. Let's just all root for chaos. Also, how the hell am I still a contender in this competition? Lord, we all suck. Parham's Pick: Oregon 45, Washington 34 Jeffrey Wright: I’m entirely in my head on this game. At first glance, nine points seems like too many points, a fact that leads me to want to take Oregon because it feels like the line is begging you to take Washington. However, I think everyone is thinking that way, and if you combine that thought with the fact that almost every instinct that I have about the PAC-12 is wrong, the wrong side is actually the correct side. Give me the Pups and the points. WRIGHT’S PICK: OREGON 31, WASHINGTON 24 Brian Rippee: This is another classic case of why the current version of the playoff is flawed. Washington beat Oregon, yes, and that is why we play the games. But Oregon has made it clear it is the better football team for most of the last two months. I suppose my point is that I think both of these teams are good and I would like to see both of them play in the postseason. What a novel concept. With that said, the world seems to be on Oregon, which makes me a Huskie. Rippee's Pick: Washington 35, Oregon 30 Michael Luker: Washington has survived close game after close game and I think this weekend it catches up with them. I really love this Oregon team. Luker’s Pick: Oregon 31 Washington 21

Saturday's games

If I'm Texas, I'm pissed. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 19 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas, Big 12 Conference Championship Game, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, 11 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: This is an easy call. The 'Horns are going to go for blood in their final Big 12 contest. Neal's Pick: Texas 47, Oklahoma State 13 Chase Parham: Texas is better. Way better. Mike Gundy did a hell of a job, but at some point just roll with the better team that's still playing for something. Parham's Pick: Texas 34, OSU 13 Jeffrey Wright: A word to the #Haters, go ahead and load up on the Cowboys here because I love the Longhorns here. I think this is a terrible matchup for Oklahoma State because they can only move the ball on the ground, and Texas doesn’t let you move it on the ground. I also think Texas will try to get some style points to make their final case to the committee. WRIGHT’S PICK: TEXAS 38, OKLAHOMA STATE 17 Brian Rippee: I am not sure either of these teams are that good. I will take the points. Rippee's Pick: Texas 31, Oklahoma State 23 Michael Luker: Texas will certainly be looking for some style points this weekend. I'd be extremely pissed off if I was Steve Sarkisian. Luker’s Pick: Texas 38 Oklahoma State 21

This is Dequan Finn, and if you knew that, you need to get out more. I'm one to tell someone to get out more, I realize, given that I get out once every four months or so, but if you're watching enough MACtion to know who No. 7 for Toledo is, you should seek help. (Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

Miami (Ohio) +8 vs. No. 23 Toledo, Mid-American Conference Championship Game, Ford Field, Detroit, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Toledo has run roughshod through the MAC. Why should it stop now? Neal's Pick: Toledo 38, Miami 24 Chase Parham: It's more than a touchdown. When you don't know crap about either team, that's the play. This isn't complicated. It's also the MAC. Expecting weird is a viable strategy. Parham's Pick: Miami 30, Toledo 27 Jeffrey Wright: If you want to bet on Jason Candle as a favorite, be my guest, but just know that Toledo is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games as a favorite. Further, the underdog is 17-6-2 ATS (with 11 outright wins) in the illustrious history of the MAC Championship Game because no one should be favored in the MAC. WRIGHT’S PICK: TOLEDO 24, MIAMI OF OHIO 21 Brian Rippee: The MAC Championship game being played on a Saturday versus a Tuesday just feels wrong. I know nothing about this league or its teams. I will take the ranked one. Rippee's Pick: Toledo 28, Miami 7 Michael Luker: My least favorite professor at Ole Miss went to Miami Ohio. I had an 89.7 in his class and he did not round my grade to a 90. Screw that guy. Rockets by a million. Luker’s Pick: Toledo 38 Miami (Ohio) 20



No snark on this one. Barry Odom has done a fantastic job at UNLV. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

Boise State -2.5 at UNLV, Mountain West Conference Championship Game, 2 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: I can't overstate what a great job Barry Odom has done with this UNLV team. Neal's Pick: UNLV 30, Boise State 24 Chase Parham: Barry Odom has done a hell of a job this season, and I'm pulling for him here. I have no reason to like him or dislike him, but I have been on his team all season. Parham's Pick: UNLV 24, Boise 21 Jeffrey Wright: I think the wrong team is favored here. Barry Odom is carrying on Sam Pittman’s legacy of covering as a dog as his team is a perfect 5-0 as an underdog this season, and Boise is 1-4-1 ATS on the road. WRIGHT’S PICK: UNLV 31, BOISE STATE 28 Brian Rippee: UNLV has had a great year and Boise State is looking for a new coach. I like the Runnin’ Rebels here. Rippee’s Pick: UNLV 35, Boise State 31 Michael Luker: UNLV has the home field advantage here so I guess I'll take the points here. I'm not going to pretend to know anything about either team. Luker’s Pick: Boise State 31 UNLV 30



Golly gee, Auburn sure was close. I mean, the Tigers were right there. But the eagle flew good and the prayer oval was tweeted out and it was an otherwise fine day on the Plains. So close to perfect. It's always like Alabama received an answered prayer or something. (John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 1 Georgia -2.5 vs. No. 8 Alabama, Southeastern Conference Championship Game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 3 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: I'm probably overthinking this, so I'll stop now. Georgia is better. Neal's Pick: Georgia 31, Alabama 24 Chase Parham: It's probably a dumb feeling, but I just have a feeling... Parham's Pick: Alabama 23, Georgia 20 Jeffrey Wright: Since 2008, Alabama has been an underdog in just seven games. They’re 5-2 ATS in those games with five outright wins. Additionally, Alabama has been an underdog three times in the SEC Championship Game and is 2-1 ATS with two outright wins. Therefore, my conclusion is if I’m going to take Alabama, I need to believe that the Tide will win the game, and I do not believe that they will win the game. Go Dawgs, and please let both McConkey and Bowers play the whole game. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 35, ALABAMA 24 Brian Rippee: Georgia is the best team in the country and I am not sure it’s close. I think this game will be competitive and Milroe’s mobility will provide enough offense for Alabama to hang around. But I think the Bulldogs eventually wear down the Tide late. Rippee’s Pick: Georgia 31, Alabama 20 Michael Luker: I think Georgia wins this one, but for the sake of chaos, I really want Alabama to win here. I want the committee to have to make some tough decisions. I think that the Georgia defense will cause problems for the Alabama offensive line which in turn will make things tough for Milroe. I just don't like the matchup for Alabama. Luker’s Pick: Georgia 31 Alabama 24



This could really be an exquisitely fantastic uniform game in New Orleans. (Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 25 SMU +4 at No. 17 Tulane, American Athletic Conference Championship Game, 3 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: If this is the end of an era at Tulane, let's remember it for how special it was for Green Wave fans. Neal's Pick: Tulane 30, SMU 23 Chase Parham: Tulane is going to an access bowl for the second time in a row after being 2-10 two years ago. It's a hell of a feat, and I wonder what Michael Pratt's interest will be on the market via the portal. He hasn't been spectacular this season, but he's won a lot of games. Parham's Pick: Tulane 27, SMU 20 Jeffrey Wright: I cannot bet on SMU with its backup quarterback on the road. SMU is 0-5 ATS as a road underdog since last season while Tulane is 18-8 ATS as a home favorite since 2019, a total that includes the disastrous 2021 season. WRIGHT’S PICK: TULANE 24, SMU 14 Brian Rippee: SMU is without its quarterback and Tulane is destined for another access bowl. This feels like a tough spot for the Mustangs. Rippee’s Pick: Tulane 28, SMU 20 Michael Luker: I can't willingly pick SMU knowing that they are going into this game without their starting QB. Ole Miss fans need to pull like hell for Tulane here if you want any shot at a NY6 bowl. Luker’s Pick: Tulane 34 SMU 27



Jon Sumrall just keeps adding trophies at Troy. (Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports)

Appalachian State +6.5 at Troy, Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, 3 p.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: I can't help but wonder if the Jon Sumrall era at Troy is approaching an end. He's too good of a coach, and the carousel is still spinning. Neal's Pick: Troy 30, Appalachian State 23 Chase Parham: Just give me the points. I like Sumrall and hope he wins. He's a good dude and is going to be an SEC head coach soon. I watched Appalachian State knock off James Madison. That's my level of research here. Parham's Pick: Troy 31, App State 27 Jeffrey Wright: I honestly have no idea, but I do know that Troy hasn’t exactly been a lock as a home favorite while App State is 3-0-1 ATS as a road underdog with two outright wins and another blown game at Wyoming. I’ll take the points. WRIGHT’S PICK: TROY 31, APP STATE 28 Brian Rippee: I am a Jon Sumrall fan. Do I know him? No, I do not. Was he the only coach during the Matt Luke era that didn't make me want to fall asleep during an interview? Yes, he was. Rippee's Pick: Troy 30, App State 24 Michael Luker: I really like Jon Sumrall and I like the program that he's built at Troy. Luker’s Pick: Troy 28 App State 20



Speaking of trophies, look at the "Heroes Game" trophy. That bad boy wasn't made in a junior high school workshop class. No sir. That's a man's trophy if I've ever seen one.

No. 2 Michigan -23 vs. No. 18 Iowa, Big Ten Conference Championship Game, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 7 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: I think this is free money. I kind of hope I'm wrong. Neal's Pick: Michigan 42, Iowa 6 Chase Parham: I can't take Iowa to play close in this game. Michigan is the better version of Iowa in every way -- including the uniform. Parham's Pick: Michigan 34, Iowa 9 Jeffrey Wright: I don’t care how square this pick is, I want Michigan. I’ve seen this game before. Iowa won’t score, and Harbaugh will want to send a message. WRIGHT’S PICK: MICHIGAN 42, IOWA 3 Brian Rippee: I often imagine what it is like to be an Iowa football fan. Do you remember where you were when a touchdown was scored? What is it like being miserable during a conference championship game appearance? This line smells so square that I am ashamed of what I am about to do. Rippee's Pick: Michigan 27, Iowa 6 Michael Luker: I don't think I've ever seen a game in which a team was favored by 23 points and the over under was set at 35 points. Absolutely insane. Michigan will win, the only question is by how much. Penn State put up 31 on Iowa, so I have to think Michigan will put up a number in that ballpark. Luker’s Pick: Michigan 28 Iowa 3



Ol' Tate Rodemaker, the Touchdown Maker. That national semifinal against Michigan is going to be so ugly. (Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK)