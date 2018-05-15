At the private school level, schools don't get the chance to put on pads, so the observations were made from a raw athleticism standpoint.

The last week of the 2018 spring tour is officially among us, and the first trip of the week took Russell to Briarcrest Christian School, a familiar school for Ole Miss fans, for several reasons for long time.

He's still really high on Ole Miss, but is hoping that they will offer before he heads down there again. Small and Omari (below) remain a potential package deal, and they aren't afraid to talk about it.

Small is excited to visit North Carolina this summer, and will also visit NC State, Clemson, Miami, and several others. He'll

-Small was just hours removed from an MVP performance in Nashville at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp when I saw him in practice on Monday. As I mentioned, they were working without pads on, but Small is excited about his move from the slot to RB, following the departure of RB Tyler Badie , who signed with the University of Missouri in February.

It's been a busy spring for "ATH" Omari Thomas. He's been adding new offers what seems like everyday, and he talked about them on Monday.

"Nebraska, and Clemson are the latest two to pull the trigger," Thomas said as his recruitment continues to catch fire."

"I picked up Clemson this past Saturday, Nebraska this past Wednesday. Both came by the school. Clemson was here on Thursday, I called on Saturday and once I did that, they let me know that I had an offer. Nebraska had come down, I shook the coach's hand. He told my coach that they had offered me later that day.

The question that continues to come up, though, is whether or not he will play on the offensive or defensive side of the ball at the next level.

"Wherever I feel that i can truly help my team the most, that's where I will play," Thomas said with a grin on his face. "I prefer to play defensive though."

Of the schools that have offered currently, Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, and Auburn have told him that he could play defensive line.

While he's been on several visits, he doesn't appear in a rush to make a decision, and he doesn't have any top schools just yet, either.

"I'm just enjoying the ride, really," Thomas said about the recruiting process. "I'll take visits this summer to Miami, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Clemson, and I'll camp at a few of those."

A return visit to Ole Miss is also in the cards. He's got a sister who is a freshman in Oxford. They (Ole Miss) are recruiting him at tackle. With him eclipsing the 300 pound threshold, that's likely his best position.

"We was actually talking about it the other day," Thomas said about him and Small being a package deal at the next level. "If we are able to go to the same school, that's where we both feel we can produce the most, than it can definitely happen. I'd love to go to school with Jabari. UNC offered us both on the same day. "

The debate of LeBron and Jordan has escalated in the past few weeks, to the point that I asked both Thomas and Walker what their thoughts were on the debate.

"I say LeBron, because I seen Bron play both offense and defense. When you hear about Jordan, all you hear about is how much he was scoring, you don't hear about him locking nobody up, so I'm going with LeBron."